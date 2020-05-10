DAVE GROHL On Upcoming FOO FIGHTERS Album: 'It's Like Our DAVID BOWIE's 'Let's Dance' Record'

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl spoke to Los Angeles's ALT 98.7 radio station about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold" album. He said (see video below): "I'm supposed to be on tour right now. We were supposed to start the tour in the middle of April, and I was really looking forward to it, because we finished making a record, and the record is so good, and we were so excited for people to hear it, we were so excited to go out and play it. It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird, because it's almost like a dance record in a weird way — not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record. That's what we wanted to make, 'cause we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record."

During the ALT 98.7 interview, Dave was joined his mother, Virgina Grohl, with most of the discussion focusing on Virginia's recent book, "From Cradle To Stage", in which she interviewed fellow mothers of famous rock stars.

FOO FIGHTERS recently canceled their DC Jam festival, which was scheduled to take place on July 4 in Landover, Maryland. No acts had been confirmed yet for the event, which would have celebrated the 25th anniversary of the first FOO FIGHTERS album.

The FOO FIGHTERS have also postponed a summer European run until 2021, although they are still currently scheduled to head out on their "Van Tour" this fall in the U.S. That trek has been moved already from this spring and is now slated to start October 1 on Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Last month, Grohl and FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins participated in BBC Radio 1's online group performance of the FOO FIGHTERS hit "Times Like These". They were joined by ROYAL BLOOD, COLDPLAY singer Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Yungblud, Bastille and others performing the 2002 tune from their homes.

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

