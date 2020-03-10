DAVE GROHL On New FOO FIGHTERS Album: 'It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Done'

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl has spoken to U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold", revealing that, "We just finished another fucking record, and I'm so fucking proud of it. It's unlike anything we've ever done.

"I'm fucking excited for people to hear it and I can't wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it," he continued. "There are choruses on this record that 50 fucking thousand people are gonna sing, and it's gonna bring everyone's fucking hearts together in that moment. And that's what it’s all about."

Grohl also reflected on FOO FIGHTERS' 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled 1995 debut, saying: "Honestly, it doesn't feel like we've been doing this for 25 fucking years. It's funny, some people measure time in days and months and years. But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to '96, that was one thing. When I think of '90 to '99, that's another, and so on. I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I've been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times."

FOO FIGHTERS will celebrate their 25th anniversary this spring in some of the same cities where the first FF shows took place in 1995. Beginning April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the FOO FIGHTERS' 2020 "Van Tour" will hit a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trailblazed in a Dodge van all those years ago — in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane.

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

