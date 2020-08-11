DAVE GROHL Mourns Loss Of TRINI LOPEZ: He 'Unknowingly Helped Shape The Sound Of The FOO FIGHTERS'

Dave Grohl is mourning the passing of legendary American singer, guitarist, actor and Gibson signature artist Trini Lopez. Lopez died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19 in Palm Springs, California. He was 83.

"Today the world sadly lost yet another legend, Trini Lopez," the former NIRVANA drummer and current FOO FIGHTERS frontman wrote on social media. "Trini not only left a beautiful musical legacy of his own, but also unknowingly helped shape the sound of the FOO FIGHTERS from day one.

"Every album we have ever made, from the first to the latest, was recorded with my red 1967 Trini Lopez signature guitar. It is the sound of our band, and my most prized possession from the day I bought it in 1992.

"Thank you, Trini for all of your contributions. You will be missed by many, remembered by all.

"RIP Trini Lopez"

On of Lopez's Gibson signature models, the Trini Lopez Standard was used by Grohl and Noel Gallagher.

At age 15, Lopez formed his first band Wichita Falls, Texas. He and the BIG BEATS then landed a contract with Columbia Records.

Work on a documentary about his life, "My Name Is Lopez", is in post-production.

