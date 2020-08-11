DAVE GROHL Mourns Loss Of TRINI LOPEZ: He 'Unknowingly Helped Shape The Sound Of The FOO FIGHTERS'

Dave Grohl is mourning the passing of legendary American singer, guitarist, actor and Gibson signature artist Trini Lopez. Lopez died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19 in Palm Springs, California. He was 83.
"Today the world sadly lost yet another legend, Trini Lopez," the former NIRVANA drummer and current FOO FIGHTERS frontman wrote on social media. "Trini not only left a beautiful musical legacy of his own, but also unknowingly helped shape the sound of the FOO FIGHTERS from day one.
"Every album we have ever made, from the first to the latest, was recorded with my red 1967 Trini Lopez signature guitar. It is the sound of our band, and my most prized possession from the day I bought it in 1992.
"Thank you, Trini for all of your contributions. You will be missed by many, remembered by all.
"RIP Trini Lopez"
On of Lopez's Gibson signature models, the Trini Lopez Standard was used by Grohl and Noel Gallagher.
At age 15, Lopez formed his first band Wichita Falls, Texas. He and the BIG BEATS then landed a contract with Columbia Records.
Work on a documentary about his life, "My Name Is Lopez", is in post-production.
Today the world sadly lost yet another legend, Trini Lopez. Trini not only left a beautiful musical legacy of his own, but also unknowingly helped shape the sound of the Foo Fighters from day one. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/9KRJXDXeWK
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 11, 2020
Every album we have ever made, from the first to the latest, was recorded with my red 1967 Trini Lopez signature guitar. It is the sound of our band, and my most prized possession from the day I bought it in 1992. Thank you, Trini for all of your contributions. (2/3)
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 11, 2020
You will be missed by many, remembered by all.
RIP Trini Lopez
(3/3)
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 11, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).