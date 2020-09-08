DAVE GROHL Meets AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON For New Documentary

U.K's Sky Arts will air a new documentary in which FOO FIGHTERS mainman Dave Grohl and AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will discuss their careers.

"Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl" will premiere on September 17, and will see the duo coming together at Grohl's Studio 606 in Southern California.

An official synopsis reads: "It's a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets FOO FIGHTERS lead singer and former NIRVANA drummer Dave Grohl at the Foos' LA studio to share stories about life on the road."

Sky Arts will become free-to-air later this month, allowing all viewers to watch it at no extra cost.

"There's never been a stronger need or demand for the arts, nor a more important time to champion and celebrate creativity," explains Sky Arts director Philip Edgar-Jones. "That’s why we're throwing open the doors to make Sky Arts a free channel. During lockdown, we've seen audiences to the channel increase by 50 percent and our weekly live paint-along show, 'Portrait Artist Of The Week', reached 4.6 million people with over 20,000 portraits painted.

"As a free to air channel, I hope that Sky Arts can help arts organizations and cultural institutions of all shapes and sizes across the U.K., providing them with a platform to create and showcase their work to a broad audience."