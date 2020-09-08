DAVE GROHL Meets AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON For New Documentary

U.K's Sky Arts will air a new documentary in which FOO FIGHTERS mainman Dave Grohl and AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will discuss their careers.
"Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl" will premiere on September 17, and will see the duo coming together at Grohl's Studio 606 in Southern California.
An official synopsis reads: "It's a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets FOO FIGHTERS lead singer and former NIRVANA drummer Dave Grohl at the Foos' LA studio to share stories about life on the road."
Sky Arts will become free-to-air later this month, allowing all viewers to watch it at no extra cost.
"There's never been a stronger need or demand for the arts, nor a more important time to champion and celebrate creativity," explains Sky Arts director Philip Edgar-Jones. "That’s why we're throwing open the doors to make Sky Arts a free channel. During lockdown, we've seen audiences to the channel increase by 50 percent and our weekly live paint-along show, 'Portrait Artist Of The Week', reached 4.6 million people with over 20,000 portraits painted.
"As a free to air channel, I hope that Sky Arts can help arts organizations and cultural institutions of all shapes and sizes across the U.K., providing them with a platform to create and showcase their work to a broad audience."
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).