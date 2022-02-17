DAVE GROHL Has Recorded Entire New Metal Album

Dave Grohl has told Rolling Stone that he recently recorded an entire metal album as the fictional band DREAM WIDOW in the FOO FIGHTERS' horror-comedy film "Studio 666".

In "Studio 666", FOO FIGHTERS move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated tenth album. Once in the house, Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces related to related to the studio's former residents — the aforementioned fictional act DREAM WINDOW — that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the FOO FIGHTERS.

"I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [DREAM WIDOW] from 25 years ago that recorded there," Grohl told Howard Stern. "And there's this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose."

Grohl also revealed a bit about DREAM WINDOW, saying: "The singer went crazy and murdered his whole band because of creative differences… We come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house. But this song, 'March Of The Insane', this is their lost record. This is the record they were making before their singer murdered [them]."

Dave told Rolling Stone that a full DREAM WIDOW album will hopefully arrive in time for the film's February 25 premiere. "It will be the lost album," Grohl said. "It'll be the album they were making before he fucking killed the entire band." According to Grohl, "some of it sounds like [doom-metal pioneers] TROUBLE; some of it sounds like CORROSION OF CONFORMITY; some of it has a KYUSS vibe."

"Studio 666" stars Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Open Road Films acquired worldwide rights to the film, directed by BJ McDonnell, which is set for a wide domestic theatrical release in more than 2,000 theatres on February 25. The all-star cast also includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. The announcement was made by Open Road's Tom Ortenberg and FOO FIGHTERS.

Based on a story by Grohl and screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, "Studio 666" is produced by Roswell Films' and Therapy Studios' John Ramsay and James A. Rota. Executive producers are John Silva, Kristen Welsh, John Cutcliffe, Gaby Skolnek, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Mitchell Zhang and Tom Ortenberg.

The deal was negotiated by Tom Ortenberg and Matthew Sidari on behalf of Open Road Films and by WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

In 2004, Dave's then-metal side-project PROBOT released its self-titled album. The LP featured Grohl, ex-ZWAN guitarist Matt Sweeney and FOO FIGHTERS producer Adam Kasper accompanying some of metal's most celebrated and respected frontmen, including Lemmy (MOTÖRHEAD), Scott "Wino" Weinrich (THE OBSESSED), Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD), Conrad "Cronos" Lant (VENOM), Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, ex-SEPULTURA), Tom G. Warrior (CELTIC FROST), Eric Wagner (TROUBLE), King Diamond (MERCYFUL FATE, KING DIAMOND), Lee Dorrian (CATHEDRAL, ex-NAPALM DEATH), Mike Dean (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) and Kurt Brecht (D.R.I.).

