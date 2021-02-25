DAVE GROHL And His Mother To Host 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Show

Former NIRVANA drummer and current FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl will host a new docu-series on Paramount+.

The six-part series, directed by Dave Grohl, will be based on a book that Virginia published back in 2017 called "From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mother Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars". It will tell stories of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and his or her mother as well as Dave and Virginia. It comes from Live Nation Productions and Endeavor Content.

The series was announced at Paramount+'s launch event on Wednesday by Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group.

"We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including 'Behind The Music' and 'Yo! MTV Raps', for Paramount+," said Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS president of music, music talent, programming and events. "In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl's 'Cradle To Stage' based on his mom’s critically acclaimed book, and many more to come."

"From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars" featured interviews that Virginia Hanlon Grohl conducted with 18 rock mothers, including the moms of musicians like RUSH's Geddy Lee and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello. Also in the book were interviews with the mothers of BEASTIE BOYS' Mike D, Miranda Lambert, MAROON 5's Adam Levine and the late Amy Winehouse.

Dave Grohl penned the foreword to "From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars" in which he wrote that the interview with Janis Winehouse "hits close to home because there are some parallels between Amy and Kurt [Cobain]."

Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain both died at the age of 27 after struggling with fame and drug addiction.

Virginia Grohl told Rolling Stone that before writing the book, she was surprised at how rare it was to meet mothers of other rock stars at their kids' shows. She added about the moms she interviewed, "They all said, 'Oh, there's nothing interesting about me except for my son or daughter.' And then it turned out that wasn't true at all."