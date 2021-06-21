DAVE CHAPPELLE Joins FOO FIGHTERS On Stage At Madison Square Garden For Cover Of RADIOHEAD's 'Creep' (Video)

Comedian Dave Chappelle joined FOO FIGHTERS on stage last night (Sunday, June 20) at Madison Square Garen in New York City to perform a cover version of RADIOHEAD's "Creep". The event, which followed FOO FIGHTERS' warm-up club show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on June 15, marked the band's first full-capacity arena concert since the beginning of the pandemic.

Chappelle, who was in New York City to premiere his new documentary, "Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place", at the Tribeca Festival, previously sang "Creep" live several times over the years, including with Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz, and with John Mayer.

Other highlights of FOO FIGHTERS' concert at Madison Square Garden included drummer Taylor Hawkins swapping places with frontman Dave Grohl for a rendition of QUEEN's "Somebody To Love" and the band performing its cover version of the BEE GEES' "You Should Be Dancing".

As was the case at the Agoura Hills show, protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden to voice their objection to the venue's proof-of-vaccination requirement.

FOO FIGHTERS first headlined a sold-out Garden in February 2008 on their "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" tour, returning to rock the venue for another sell-out show in November 2011 on the "Wasting Light" tour. Most recently, the band sold-out two nights at The World's Most Famous Arena in July 2018, on their "Concrete And Gold" tour.

Last November, Chappelle was the host of the "SNL" episode which featured FOO FIGHTERS as the musical guests.


