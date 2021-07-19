DAUGHTRY To Release 'Dearly Beloved' Album In September

DAUGHTRY will release a new album, "Dearly Beloved", on September 17. The 13-track effort features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart #1 and Top 20 Active Rock radio hit "Heavy Is The Crown", along with instant pre-order gift track "Lioness" via Dogtree Records and ADA Worldwide. This news comes coupled with the announcement of the band's upcoming headlining in-person tour kicking off this November 2021 and featuring rock legends and fellow collaborators SEVENDUST, TREMONTI and TRAVIS BRACHT.

The 30-date tour will feature DAUGHTRY performing recent hits and new album staples "World On Fire" and "Heavy Is The Crown" along with early buzzers "Evil" and "Changes Are Everything". To hold fans and music lovers over, DAUGHTRY serves us even more sonic art with "Lioness", a melodic and guitar-laden gem whose anxiously building tempo beautifully couples Chris Daughtry's unwavering tone and range.

"Dearly Beloved" track listing:

01. Desperation

02. World On Fire

03. Heavy Is The Crown

04. Changes Are Coming

05. Dearly Beloved

06. Cry For Help

07. Evil

08. Asylum

09. The Victim

10. Somebody

11. Call You Mine

12. Lioness

13. Break Into My Heart

Three singles in, a beautifully engineered entry point to "Dearly Beloved" has been clearly provided and marks the yet-to-be-released body of work as one of DAUGHTRY's best to date. Maintaining the direction the first two singles have offered the band, they continue to embrace their hard rock roots with "Lioness", as previously evidenced by Chris's recent collaboration with SEVENDUST's Lajon Witherspoon for their reimagining of the hit song "Hunger Strike" (originally written and recorded by TEMPLE OF THE DOG). After performances on "Loudwire Nights" and TV's No. 1 daytime talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show", we can expect to see more of the band through performances for iHeart and the upcoming Recording Academy MusiCares and Amy Winehouse Foundation benefit "Back To Amy", where Chris will honor the late great singer with his rendition of her fan favorite "I Know I'm No Good" livestreaming on July 23.

DAUGHTRY first made history with the release of 2006's quintuple-platinum self-titled debut. Notably, it stands out as the fastest-selling rock debut in SoundScan history in addition to yielding the multi-format smash "It's Not Over". Its platinum-selling 2009 successor, "Leave This Town", became their second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. Next up, 2011's "Break The Spell" earned a gold certification in under four weeks. Two years later, "Baptized" yielded the 2013 platinum hit "Waiting For Superman". Along the way, they've captivated fans at sold-out shows in nearly every corner of the globe.

DAUGHTRY's fifth full-length album, "Cage To Rattle", was released in 2018 via 19 Recordings/RCA. The disc was produced by Jacquire King (KINGS OF LEON, Tom Waits, Norah Jones).

