DARKEST HOUR Parts Ways With Longtime Guitarist MICHAEL 'LONESTAR' CARRIGAN
July 28, 2020
Washington, D.C.-based metal act DARKEST HOUR has parted ways with longtime guitarist Michael "Lonestar" Carrigan.
DARKEST HOUR announced Carrigan's departure in a social media post earlier today. The band wrote: "After over a decade of touring the world with us and contributing to 4 of our full length records DARKEST HOUR announces the departure of guitarist Michael 'Lonestar' Carrigan.
"We are sure you will be hearing more music from him, we are thankful for his years with us, and we wish him well.
"As for DARKEST HOUR, our next chapter starts now.
"We have a lot in store for you as we continue work on our 10th full length record. You can follow and support us via our bands Patreon or our social media outlets."
DARKEST HOUR's latest LP, "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora", was released in 2017 through Southern Lord. The effort was produced by Kurt Ballou (CONVERGE) at his GodCity studio.
