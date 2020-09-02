DARK TRANQUILLITY To Release 'Moment' Album In November

Swedish melodic death metal band DARK TRANQUILLITY will release their new album, "Moment", on November 20 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2016's "Atoma" will be the group's first LP since the addition of guitarists Chris Amott (ex-ARCH ENEMY) and Johan Reinholdz (ANDROMEDA) to the group's ranks. The two musicians have been members of DARK TRANQUILLITY's touring lineup for the past three years.

Founding DARK TRANQUILLITY guitarist Niklas Sundin announced his departure from the band in March, explaining in a statement that he "always enjoyed the creative process more than the performance aspects of being in a band, and the required extensive touring held less and less appeal with every album."

DARK TRANQUILLITY's current lineup is:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Anders Jivarp - Drums

Martin Brändström - Keyboards

Anders Iwers - Bass

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Chris Amott - Guitar

"Atoma" was recorded at Rogue Music in Gothenburg, the studio owned by DARK TRANQUILLITY keyboardist Martin Brändström. Mixing duties were handled by David Castillo, known for his work with bands such as KATATONIA, OPETH and CANDLEMASS. The cover artwork was once again created by Sundin.

In early 2017, DARK TRANQUILLITY released a seven-inch single featuring the two songs — "The Absolute" and "Time Out Of Place" — which had previously only been released as bonus tracks of the limited-edition CD version of "Atoma". These cuts were the most experimental and daring numbers ever from the DARK TRANQUILLITY camp, featuring a very different approach to their usual brand of melodic death metal.