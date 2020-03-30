DARK TRANQUILLITY Officially Welcomes Guitarists CHRIS AMOTT And JOHAN REINHOLDZ

March 30, 2020 0 Comments

DARK TRANQUILLITY Officially Welcomes Guitarists CHRIS AMOTT And JOHAN REINHOLDZ

Swedish melodic death metallers DARK TRANQUILLITY have announced the addition of guitarists Chris Amott (ex-ARCH ENEMY) and Johan Reinholdz (ANDROMEDA) to the group's ranks.

The two musicians, who have been members of DARK TRANQUILLITY's touring lineup since 2017, will make their recording debut with the band on their upcoming follow-up to 2016's "Atoma" album, tentatively due before the end of the year.

DARK TRANQUILLITY vocalist Mikael Stanne broke the news of Amott and Reinholdz's upgraded roles in a social media statement earlier today.

He wrote: "A new cycle begins…

"Today marks the first day of recording our new album.

"In these uncertain times all we can do is try to channel this frustration, fear, and anxiety into music and words. Isolation can be a strong motivator and we are commited to making this the best it can possibly be.

"With us this time we have two fantastic musicians who have been on tour with us for quite some time and we are now proud to announce as proper real members of DARK TRANQUILLITY; Chris Amott and Johan Reinholdz. They have been incredible additions to our live shows and now we cannot wait to hear what their collective musicianship and skill will add to this album.

"Stay tuned as we will update you on the progress of the recording and stays safe out there!"

DARK TRANQUILLITY's current lineup is:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals
Anders Jivarp - Drums
Martin Brändström - Keyboards
Anders Iwers - Bass
Johan Reinholdz - Guitar
Chris Amott - Guitar

Founding DARK TRANQUILLITY guitarist Niklas Sundin announced his departure from the band last week, explaining in a statement that he "always enjoyed the creative process more than the performance aspects of being in a band, and the required extensive touring held less and less appeal with every album."

A new cycle begins...

Today marks the first day of recording our new album.

In these uncertain times all we can do is...

Posted by Dark Tranquillity on Monday, March 30, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).