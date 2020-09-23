DARK TRANQUILLITY Announces Fall 2021 North American Tour With OBSCURA And NAILED TO OBSCURITY

Swedish melodic death metallers DARK TRANQUILLITY have announced a fall 2021 North American headlining tour. Support on the trek will come from Germany's finest progressive death metal band OBSCURA and German melodic death/doom metallers NAILED TO OBSCURITY. The 46-date date tour will kick off on September 2, 2021 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and it will make stops in Toronto, Minneapolis, and Dallas before concluding on October 19, 2021 in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

DARK TRANQUILLITY frontman Mikael Stanne says: "It's hard to even imagine this happening," given the global pause on touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "But I really hope so and it's going to be very, very awesome. It's been a while and it will be a while still, but we're coming back to America. OBSCURA and NAILED TO OBSCURITY will be with us and we cannot wait to hit the stages with these awesome bands and see you all again. Let's make sure things get back to normal and that this can happen. We miss you and cannot wait to get to share our music with you again."

OBSCURA's Steffen Kummerer states: "OBSCURA is coming back to North America! This time we share the stage with veteran Swedish death metal band DARK TRANQUILLITY. Supported by death doom act and label-mates NAILED TO OBSCURITY, we will perform across the United States and Canada. Don't miss the 'North American Moment Tour', secure your tickets and be part of the shows!"

NAILED TO OBSCURITY comments: "We are super stoked to be part of this amazing tour package! It will be the first time ever for us to play in the U.S. and Canada and we can't wait to hit the road with these amazing bands and people. Now let's all keep our fingers crossed that this tour can happen next year, so we can all experience the joy of a concert and live music again!"

Tickets for the tour can be purchased at EnterTheVault.com.

Confirmed dates for the "North American Moment Tour" with DARK TRANQUILLITY, OBSCURA and NAILED TO OBSCURITY:

Sep. 02 - Reverb - Reading, PA

Sep. 03 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

Sep. 04 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Sep. 05 - Club Soda -Montreal, QUE

Sep. 06 - Imperial de Quebec - Quebec City, QUE

Sep. 07 - Babylon- Ottawa, ON

Sep. 08 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

Sep. 09 - Call The Office - London, ON

Sep. 10 - Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

Sep. 11 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

Sep. 12 - Skully's - Columbus, OH

Sep. 13 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

Sep. 14 - Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

Sep. 15 - The Forge - Joliet, Il

Sep. 16 - Miramar Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Sep. 17 - Vaudville Mews - Des Moines, IA

Sep. 18 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

Sep. 19 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

Sep. 20 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

Sep. 21 - Dickens - Calgary, AB

Sep. 22 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

Sep. 24 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

Sep. 25 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Sep. 26 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

Sep. 27 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

Sep. 28 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

Sep. 29 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

Sep. 30 - Whiskey a Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

Oct. 01 - City National Grove - Anaheim, CA

Oct. 02 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

Oct. 03 - Club Red- Tempe, AZ

Oct. 05 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 06 - Hermans Hideaway - Denver, CO

Oct. 07 - The Venue Shrine - Tulsa, OK

Oct. 08 - Trees - Dallas, TX

Oct. 09 - Come and Take It Live- Austin, TX

Oct. 10 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

Oct. 11 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

Oct. 12 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Oct. 13 - Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

Oct. 14 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

Oct. 15 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Oct. 16 - Motorco - Durham, NC

Oct. 17 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

Oct. 18 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Oct. 19 - The Vault Music Hall at Greasy - New Bedford, MA

DARK TRANQUILLITY will release its new album, "Moment", on November 20 via Century Media.

It's been four years since DARK TRANQUILLITY's Swedish Grammis-nominated album "Atoma". But the time between was creative, innovative, and adventurous. The band welcomed two top-tier guitarists — Christopher Amott (ex-ARCH ENEMY) and Johan Reinholdz (NONEXIST) — while writing a stunning cluster of songs that not only push DARK TRANQUILLITY's boundaries outward but also strongly typify the Swedes' sonic fingerprint. Recorded at Nacksving Studios and Rogue Music by Martin Brändström and then mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, "Moment" is a riveting yet challenging journey from start to finish.

Founding DARK TRANQUILLITY guitarist Niklas Sundin announced his departure from the band in March, explaining in a statement that he "always enjoyed the creative process more than the performance aspects of being in a band, and the required extensive touring held less and less appeal with every album."

In early 2017, DARK TRANQUILLITY released a seven-inch single featuring the two songs — "The Absolute" and "Time Out Of Place" — which had previously only been released as bonus tracks of the limited-edition CD version of "Atoma". These cuts were the most experimental and daring numbers ever from the DARK TRANQUILLITY camp, featuring a very different approach to their usual brand of melodic death metal.