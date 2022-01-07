DARK FUNERAL Releases Music Video For New Single 'Let The Devil In'

Swedish black metal pioneers DARK FUNERAL have released the music video for their new single "Let The Devil In". The track is taken from their upcoming full-length album, "We Are The Apocalypse", which will arrive on March 18 via Century Media Records.

The unforgiving darkness of this brand-new track perfectly fits the gory and sinister atmosphere of the video — filmed, directed and edited by Poland's Grupa13 — giving a good foretaste of what you can expect from "We Are The Apocalypse".

DARK FUNERAL guitarist and founder Lord Ahriman states: "It is with great pleasure that we can hereby offer you a first taste of our upcoming album 'We Are The Apocalypse' with the track 'Let The Devil In'. It may be a slightly different song from us, but it still holds the true darkness and spirit that is DARK FUNERAL. It was obvious to all of us that this would be the song that we set the bar with and premiere first. The song also comes with a video, which we recorded in Wroclaw, Poland together with Grupa13. It really was a great pleasure to work with such a professional team. The result is outstanding and fits this completely dark story that is 'Let The Devil In' very well."

Ahriman adds: "To me, 'Let The Devil In' comes in as a proof of the great deeds you can achieve when you turn to your innermost darkness and in harmony become one with your inner devil. Enjoy the darkness!"

"We Are The Apocalypse" track listing:

01. Nightfall
02. Let The Devil In
03. When Our Vengeance Is Done
04. Nosferatu
05. When I'm Gone
06. Beyond The Grave
07. A Beast To Praise
08. Leviathan
09. We Are The Apocalypse

DARK FUNERAL will play a very special album-release show on March 19 at Fållan in Stockholm, Sweden, supported by SAMAEL and ELEINE. The show will also be streamed online.

DARK FUNERAL's previous album, 2016's "Where Shadows Forever Reign", was the band's first release to feature vocalist Heljarmadr (GRÁ), whose vitriolic snarl found a perfect match alongside Lord Ahriman's trademark riffing.

DARK FUNERAL is:

Lord Ahriman - Guitar
Heljarmadr - Vocals
Chaq Mol - Guitar
Jalomaah - Drums
Adra Melek - Bass


