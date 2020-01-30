DANZIG, MERCYFUL FATE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT And DOWN Set For This Year's PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

Psycho Las Vegas will continue to redefine America's conception of what a festival can be, taking over Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for the second year in a row August 14-16, 2020. Now approaching its fifth consecutive year in the sweltering neon decadence of Las Vegas, the resort-wide casino takeover will utilize four stages including the world-class Mandalay Bay Events Center, the iconic House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Beach and Rhythm & Riffs Lounge, located at the center of the casino floor.

This year's Psycho Las Vegas lineup features more than 70 iconic acts, offering fans one of the most unique and immersive festival formats in the world.

Performance highlights will include:

* DANZIG will celebrate the 30th anniversary of arguably its best record, "Danzig II: Lucifuge", and will also be the only performance of the album in entirety in the U.S. this year.

* MERCYFUL FATE will fly in for an exclusive reunion performance in the U.S. for 2020, also marking their first performance together since 1999

* AT THE GATES will perform "Slaughter Of The Soul" in its entirely, celebrating 25 years of the album

* DOWN will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its debut album, "NOLA"

* Reunion performances by ADAMANTIUM and POISON THE WELL, who are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "Opposite Of December" album

* EMPEROR, WATAIN and SATYRICON will make special one-off appearances at the festival

* CULT OF FIRE and MEPHISTOFELES will make their U.S. debut performances at Psycho Las Vegas

The full 2020 music lineup includes:

DANZIG

MERCYFUL FATE

EMPEROR

THE FLAMING LIPS

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

DOWN

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB

TY SEGALL

WARPAINT

MAYHEM

SATYRICON

WATAIN

BLONDE REDHEAD

HEALTH

OBITUARY

ULVER

KATATONIA

AT THE GATES

POISON THE WELL

T.S.O.L.

CROWBAR

EXHORDER

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM

THURSDAY

PINBACK

ZOLA JESUS

DRAB MAJESTY

BORIS

KING DUDE

PAUL CAUTHEN

AMIGO THE DEVIL

EYEHATEGOD

PIG DESTROYER

REPULSION

IMMOLATION

MIDNIGHT

MGLA

WINDHAND

CURSIVE

BRUTUS

PROFANATICA

LOWER DENS

BLACK JOE LEWIS

INTRONAUT

BOYSETSFIRE

DEATH BY STEREO

CURL UP AND DIE

ADAMANTIUM

THIS WILL DESTROY YOU

KHEMMIS

MOTHERSHIP

GUANTANAMO BAYWATCH

DENGUE FEVER

KAELAN MIKLA

BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT

FATSO JETSON

WINO

CREEPING DEATH

MEPHISTOFELES

FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS

TOKE

FOIE GRAS

FLAVOR CRYSTALS

SILVERTOMB

LORD BUFFALO

WARISH

ALMS

BÖMBERS

GLACIAL TOMB

RELAXER

BLACK SABBITCH

HIPPIE DEATH CULT

VAELMYST

MOTHER MERCURY

DJ SCOTT SELTZER

TWO MINUTES TO LATE NIGHT

OLD MAN GLOOM, ELDER, POLYRHYTHMICS, DEATH VALLEY GIRLS, THE SKULL, BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT, HERE LIES MAN and DJ Scott Seltzer make up the bill for the Psycho Swim pre-party, to be held at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, August 13.

Tickets for Psycho Las Vegas as well as the Psycho Swim pre-party, which requires a separate ticket from the main festival pass, are on sale now.

Tickets for all Psycho Las Vegas events can be purchased at VivaPsycho.com.