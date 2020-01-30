DANZIG, MERCYFUL FATE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT And DOWN Set For This Year's PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

Psycho Las Vegas will continue to redefine America's conception of what a festival can be, taking over Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for the second year in a row August 14-16, 2020. Now approaching its fifth consecutive year in the sweltering neon decadence of Las Vegas, the resort-wide casino takeover will utilize four stages including the world-class Mandalay Bay Events Center, the iconic House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Beach and Rhythm & Riffs Lounge, located at the center of the casino floor.
This year's Psycho Las Vegas lineup features more than 70 iconic acts, offering fans one of the most unique and immersive festival formats in the world.
Performance highlights will include:
* DANZIG will celebrate the 30th anniversary of arguably its best record, "Danzig II: Lucifuge", and will also be the only performance of the album in entirety in the U.S. this year.
* MERCYFUL FATE will fly in for an exclusive reunion performance in the U.S. for 2020, also marking their first performance together since 1999
* AT THE GATES will perform "Slaughter Of The Soul" in its entirely, celebrating 25 years of the album
* DOWN will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its debut album, "NOLA"
* Reunion performances by ADAMANTIUM and POISON THE WELL, who are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "Opposite Of December" album
* EMPEROR, WATAIN and SATYRICON will make special one-off appearances at the festival
* CULT OF FIRE and MEPHISTOFELES will make their U.S. debut performances at Psycho Las Vegas
The full 2020 music lineup includes:
DANZIG
MERCYFUL FATE
EMPEROR
THE FLAMING LIPS
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT
DOWN
BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB
TY SEGALL
WARPAINT
MAYHEM
SATYRICON
WATAIN
BLONDE REDHEAD
HEALTH
OBITUARY
ULVER
KATATONIA
AT THE GATES
POISON THE WELL
T.S.O.L.
CROWBAR
EXHORDER
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
THURSDAY
PINBACK
ZOLA JESUS
DRAB MAJESTY
BORIS
KING DUDE
PAUL CAUTHEN
AMIGO THE DEVIL
EYEHATEGOD
PIG DESTROYER
REPULSION
IMMOLATION
MIDNIGHT
MGLA
WINDHAND
CURSIVE
BRUTUS
PROFANATICA
LOWER DENS
BLACK JOE LEWIS
INTRONAUT
BOYSETSFIRE
DEATH BY STEREO
CURL UP AND DIE
ADAMANTIUM
THIS WILL DESTROY YOU
KHEMMIS
MOTHERSHIP
GUANTANAMO BAYWATCH
DENGUE FEVER
KAELAN MIKLA
BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT
FATSO JETSON
WINO
CREEPING DEATH
MEPHISTOFELES
FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS
TOKE
FOIE GRAS
FLAVOR CRYSTALS
SILVERTOMB
LORD BUFFALO
WARISH
ALMS
BÖMBERS
GLACIAL TOMB
RELAXER
BLACK SABBITCH
HIPPIE DEATH CULT
VAELMYST
MOTHER MERCURY
DJ SCOTT SELTZER
TWO MINUTES TO LATE NIGHT
OLD MAN GLOOM, ELDER, POLYRHYTHMICS, DEATH VALLEY GIRLS, THE SKULL, BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT, HERE LIES MAN and DJ Scott Seltzer make up the bill for the Psycho Swim pre-party, to be held at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, August 13.
Tickets for Psycho Las Vegas as well as the Psycho Swim pre-party, which requires a separate ticket from the main festival pass, are on sale now.
Tickets for all Psycho Las Vegas events can be purchased at VivaPsycho.com.