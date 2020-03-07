DANZIG Announces Summer 2020 European Tour Dates

March 7, 2020 0 Comments

DANZIG has announced several European live dates for this summer. The eight-date trek will kick off at the Fezen festival in Hungary and will include an appearance at Germany's M'era Luna festival. There will also be headlining shows in Norway, Denmark and Switzerland.

Tour dates:

Jul. 31 - Szekesfehervar, Hungary - Fezen
Aug. 01 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone
Aug. 02 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
Aug. 04 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
Aug. 05 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
Aug. 07 - Köln, Germany - E-Werk
Aug. 08 - Hildesheim, Germany - M'era Luna
Aug. 09 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schachthof

As previously reported, Glenn Danzig's long-awaited collection of Elvis Presley covers, appropriately titled "Danzig Sings Elvis", is scheduled for an April 17 release. Tracks set to appear on the effort include "Is It So Strange", "Loving Arms" and "One Night".

Two live shows in support of "Danzig Sings Elvis" will be announced later this month for Los Angeles and San Francisco. Set to take place in late April, these will be small, intimate seated performances as Glenn wants to try to capture an old Las Vegas night club atmosphere.

Danzig previously covered Presley's "Trouble" on his eponymous band's "Thrall-Demonsweatlive" EP in 1993. He also recorded a version of "Let Yourself Go" for 2015's "Skeletons".

DANZIG was formed in 1987 after Glenn's involvement with horror-punks the MISFITS and gothic hard rockers SAMHAIN.

DANZIG's latest album, "Black Laden Crown", came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

COMMENTS

