DANNY WORSNOP Explains His 2015 Decision To Leave ASKING ALEXANDRIA

During an appearance on the latest episode of "Offstage With DWP", ASKING ALEXANDRIA singer Danny Worsnop discussed his decision to leave the band back in January 2015, a year and a half after the release of ASKING ALEXANDRIA's third studio album, "From Death To Destiny". He said (see video below): "There were a lot of factors that led to this and played into it. There was a massive, tremendous amount of conflict within our camp, and there was a lot of pressure on us. But it was pressure being put on us that didn't need to be there. And there were people telling us, basically, 'If you take a break, if you don't go on tour, if you take time off from touring for whatever is going on in your personal life, your career is done; you're gonna disappear.' So we were being controlled and being pushed, and anything that anybody wanted to do that wasn't ASKING ALEXANDRIA, that was seen as a threat. So then I started branching out and [said], 'I'd like to do some solo songs. They're different to this.' But it got to a point where there was just so much conflict, it wasn't a positive environment to be in. We ended up just really sad — we were sad, and we started resenting each other. And it's only in hindsight that we see we weren't actually mad at each other at all. We were mad at the situation, and we were just buckling under the pressure we were under, and we didn't know how to handle it or where to direct that frustration. And because we were just stuck with each other, that's where it went."

The reunion between Danny and ASKING ALEXANDRIA was confirmed in October 2016 following weeks of rumors and speculation regarding the status of Worsnop's replacement, Denis Shaforostov, who appeared on the band's 2016 album "The Black".

Regarding how he ended up coming back to ASKING ALEXANDRIA, Danny told "Offstage With DWP": "[Guitarist Ben Bruce and I] were tricked into seeing each other. I was in Los Angeles. I was auditioning for a Warner Brothers movie. Ben was filming pick-up stuff for 'American Satan', the movie he was doing. We hadn't spoken in, like, a year, and we were both tricked into being at the same house.

"We hung out that night, and it was cool," he explained. "No work was brought up at all. And then, I think the seed was planted and people started kind of just posing the question, like, 'Hey, the guys got rid of Denis. And they've got a tour booked. How would you feel about doing the tour?' And I was, like, 'I don't know.' And then it was, 'How do you feel about making some music?' We started slow, and we walked into it [with the attitude] 'Let's just see how it goes. No pressure. No strings. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out. If it works, awesome.' And we got to the end of one tour, and it was, like, 'Okay. Yeah.'"

ASKING ALEXANDRIA's sixth full-length studio album, "Like A House On Fire", was released in May via Sumerian Records. The LO was once again recorded by producer Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST), who also helmed 2017's self-titled effort. The disc was recorded throughout 2019 in between a high-profile arena tour supporting SHINEDOWN and a direct support slot on the road with PAPA ROACH.

