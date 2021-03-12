DANKO JONES To Release 'Power Trio' Album In August

Toronto rock juggernauts DANKO JONES will release their 10th studio album, "Power Trio", on August 27. The full-throttle LP sees the band reunited with Canadian independent label Sonic Unyon Records, which issued the trio's first recordings and which will release the band's latest effort in North America.

The official music video for the disc's first single, "I Want Out", can be seen below.

"Power Trio" sees DANKO JONES delivering each engine-revving riff, soul-shaking stomp, and shout-it-loud hook with a sniper's precision. It's such a simple, self-evident title, but one loaded with significance, as it speaks to the special triangular alchemy Danko shares with his trusty bass-slinging accomplice JC and drummer Rich Knox. It also stakes out the band's place on a storied lineage of three-piece titans JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, ZZ TOP, RUSH, MOTÖRHEAD, VENOM, DINOSAUR JR. and the JON SPENCER BLUES EXPLOSION, to name a few.

When you choose to start a power trio, you're not simply forming a band, you're entering a blood pact — a tacit acknowledgement that all three members need to carry their equal share of the weight lest the whole enterprise collapse. There's nowhere to hide in a power trio — no second guitarist to cover your mistakes, no keyboard player to smooth things over, no horn section to distract the crowd. If you fuck up, the whole band fucks up. Everybody needs to be on their A-game at all times.

"Power Trio" follows the band's electrifying album "A Rock Supreme", released in 2019. It also sees the band once again tapping into the production prowess of Eric Ratz, who previously amped up the bone-breaking boogie of 2017's full-throttle rocker "Wild Cat" and 2015's bloodlusty "Fire Music".

"Power Trio" track listing:

01. I Want Out

02. Good Lookin'

03. Saturday

04. Ship of Lies

05. Raise Some Hell

06. Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit

07. Get To You

08. Dangerous Kiss

09. Let's Rock Together

10. Dangerous Kiss

11. Start The Show

Tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET and tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. CET, DANKO JONES will perform "I Want Out" for the first time ever during its livestream shows in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary. The shows will be streamed from Bridgeworks in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

