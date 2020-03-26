CYHRA Feat. Former IN FLAMES, AMARANTHE Members: 'Dreams Gone Wrong' Video

The official video for the song "Dreams Gone Wrong" from CYHRA, the band featuring vocalist Jake E (ex-AMARANTHE), guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-IN FLAMES), guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-SHINING) and drummer Alex Landenburg (LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY), can be seen below. The track is taken from CYHRA's second album, "No Halos In Hell", which was released in November via Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2017's "Letters To Myself" was produced by Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Jake E.

Jake E comments: "Sometimes it's interesting to see what happens when you let the unexpected happen.

"'Dreams Gone Wrong' was the last song we wrote for our new album 'No Halos In Hell'. We actually wrote it in the studio at the very last moment — when the album was more or less already done.

"Even though I was really pleased with what we had already recorded, I felt like we needed one more song to really make the album as strong as we all knew it could be. I ran into studio B and came up with the basic song structure. However… Alex was on his way to jump on a European tour with KAMELOT, and had just started packing up his drums. So Euge and Jesper quickly teamed up and we got Alex back on the drum kit. Thankfully, Jacob coordinated everything! A couple of hours later… and the song was written recorded and produced!

"The song sticks out lyric-wise as we were short on time, so I was inspired by a documentary I had just seen some months earlier about sleep paralysis.

"Sometimes the best songs are the easiest to write.

"Once again, we had the opportunity to work with one of my best friends and the one and only Mr. Patric Ullaeus for the video!

"Please enjoy 'Dreams Gone Wrong'."

"No Halos In Hell" track listing:

01. Out Of My Life

02. No Halos In Hell

03. Battle From Within

04. I Am The One

05. Bye Bye Forever

06. Dreams Gone Wrong

07. Lost In Time

08. Kings Tonight

09. I Had Your Back

10. Blood Brothers

11. Hit Me

12. Man Of Eternal Rain

Back in 2018, Jake told Finland's Tuonela magazine about the songwriting process for CYHRA's second studio album: "It started off that me and Jesper started to sit down and make the foundations of songs. Then Euge came in and had tons of ideas and then we sent it over to Alex. We threw stuff back and forth, so this was a complete band effort this time. Everyone was involved both in musical writing and in lyric writing."

Added Alex: "It was very organic. A lot happened in the studio. This time, the demos were rougher and less detailed than on the first one. The first one, Jake and Jesper had worked out a couple of songs too detailed then you don't have much space anymore to do things. You're just used to what it sounds like. You're more or less trying to do it the same way in the studio. This time, it was very organic and a lot of collaboration in the studio. It was great."

Said Euge: "We wrote songs in the studio. It was really inspiring because we were all there at the same time because the first album was done. I write guitars in my own studio, but we were all there and living there together, so it was 24/7 together for the four weeks, so there was a lot inspiration."

Continued Jake: "I don't get how we did it the last time. The first album, Alex recorded the drums in Gothenburg together with the guitars and then we switched studios for the bass to a complete other studio in Sweden. Then I flew to New York to do the vocals. Then Euge did his parts in Riga, then we mixed in Denmark. It was the biggest fucking puzzle last time. This time, we decided that we're going to go to one place."

Regarding how CYHRA's sound progressed on its second album, Jake said: "We found our sound with the first album. We knew already what kind of music we wanted to play and how we wanted it to sound. Of course, two albums will sound differently, but not to the [extent] that they will be over here [holds hands wide apart]."

Added Alex: "We have a sound. It's clearly the same band. It changed and evolved, but I think it's mostly Euge having a bigger part in the writing and the playing of the album and having the mindset of having two guitars on the album. So, naturally, it's more riff-oriented, more guitar-oriented than the first one. That is probably the biggest difference."

CYHRA made its live debut in October 2017 at Nosturi in Helsinki, Finland.

CYHRA recently completed a European tour with new labelmates BATTLE BEAST.

