June 16, 2020 0 Comments

CRYPTA Feat. Former NERVOSA, BURNING WITCHES Members: Debut Album To Be Released Via NAPALM RECORDS

Brazilian/Dutch death metal alliance CRYPTA has officially signed with Napalm Records and Napalm Events. Formed in June 2019, the four-piece consists of Fernanda Lira and Luana Dametto, both former members of Brazilian thrash metal force NERVOSA, plus the talented Sonia Anubis (COBRA SPELL, ex-BURNING WITCHES) and Tainá Bergamaschi (ex-HAGBARD).

The four powerful women of CRYPTA enforce a heightened level of potency and experience from their past and current projects, enhancing influences from classic death metal genres to create a new sound of their own. United in an energetic explosion of sound, CRYPTA is currently working on new music, to be announced soon.

Lira comments on the signing: "I feel really happy to work with Napalm Records once again, as I've always had a nice relationship with them during my previous ventures, and being able to keep working with them now is just great; it feels like family! Overall, the band is very excited and feeling so lucky for having the chance of such a big kick-start! We can't wait to get things going and we hope it's gonna be a fruitful path together."

Markus Jakob, product manager at Napalm Records, states: "Welcome to the family, CRYPTA! We're excited to be able to be working with this fantastic new band that’s set to take the world of extreme metal by storm! From what we could lay our ears on thus far, their debut album is going to be nothing but crushing and will offer a fresh outlook on old-school death metal! Keep your eyes peeled and follow us down into the CRYPTA…!"

CRYPTA is:

Fernanda Lira - vocals, bass
Luana Dametto - drums
Sonia Anubis - lead guitars
Tainá Bergamaschi - guitars

COMMENTS

