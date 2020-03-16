CROWN THE EMPIRE Guitarist Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CROWN THE EMPIRE guitarist Brandon Hoover says that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Hoover said he received his test results last night.

As of earlier today, the rocker feels "back to normal" and claims "most of the symptoms have passed," according a statement posted to Twitter.

Hoover, who isn't sure how he contracted the virus, says he has been told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

His full statement reads as follows:

"Welp...I tested positive for the Coronavirus. I've been told to self-quarantine for 14 days (or until further notice).

"I believe I contracted it through traveling to all these different countries over the past couple of months, but honestly who the fuck knows, it could of happened anywhere.

"About a week ago I started getting a sore throat, congestion, and was more tired than usual. Then all of a sudden I had severe body aches and a fever of 102 degrees. I was in bed for a couple of days sleeping in puddles of my own sweat. Honestly I thought I just had the flu! So I went to the emergency room and got tested for that as well as the Coronavirus and got my results back last night confirming that I have it.

"Currently I feel back to normal and most of the symptoms have passed. If anything changes I'll let y'all know.

"I advise everyone to keep yourselves informed, stay isolated, drink lots of water and wash your hands! I love you all. Please stay safe out there"

There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.

Officials have made it clear that the elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, with at least 25 deaths linked to one nursing home in Washington.

In Italy, which has one of the oldest populations in the world, one hundred percent of the people who have died have been over 60, and the vast majority over 80.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

