CROWN THE EMPIRE Guitarist BRANDON HOOVER Is 'Officially Clear' Two Weeks After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

CROWN THE EMPIRE guitarist Brandon Hoover says that he is "officially clear" after recently testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Earlier today, Hoover shared a short video message with his 70,000 Twitter followers, saying: "Yo, what's up, everybody. As a lot of you may know, I tested positive for the coronavirus about two weeks ago. I've been talking to the Los Angeles Public Health Department every day, and a couple of days ago, they told me that I'm officially clear. So I have no symptoms, I'm healthy and I'm back to normal.
"I wanna thank everybody who reached out, showed love and support. It really did mean a lot." Hoover captioned the clip: "I CONQUERED CORONA"
When he first announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, Hoover said that he believed he contracted the virus "through traveling to all these different countries over the past couple of months." His symptoms included "a sore throat, congestion" and feeling "more tired than usual. Then, all of a sudden, I had severe body aches and a fever of 102 degrees," he said. "I was in bed for a couple of days sleeping in puddles of my own sweat. Honestly, I thought I just had the flu. So I went to the emergency room and got tested for that as well as the coronavirus and got my results back confirming that I have it."
There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.
By the end of this week, more than 50% of the U.S. population will be officially urged to stay home as the country grapples with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. The governors of 24 states have issued orders shutting down most businesses.
There have been more than 591,000 confirmed cases and more than 26,000 deaths so far worldwide, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
I CONQUERED CORONA pic.twitter.com/spOrnlM81i
— Brandon Hoover (@BrandonCTE) March 27, 2020
COMMENTS
