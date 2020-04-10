CROSSFAITH To Release 'Species' EP In May

Japanese metal juggernauts CROSSFAITH will release a new EP, "Species", on May 22 through UNFD. The five-track offering features recent single "Endorphin" as well as the latest song, "Digital Parasite".

According to vocalist Kenta Koie, "Digital Parasite", which opens the EP, sees CROSSFAITH getting "dirty and heavy. I felt an explosion from the song and I knew the lyrics should be aggressive and offensive," he said, explaining that the track looks at "people selling their soul to get fame. We need to be honest to the music, to ourselves and to our audience but some people are happy to start cheating and I don't care for it. Playing heavy music is how I feel alive. We want CROSSFAITH to be the band making music that no one has ever heard before."

From the opening battle cry of "Digital Parasite" through the unifying anthem of "Truth Of Insanity" to "Your Song"'s glitching sorrow, "Species" sees CROSSFAITH breaking new ground.

The industrial rave of "Endorphin" is about finding yourself in a world that makes you doubt everything and champions the idea of facing those questions head on while "Truth Of Insanity" is a call to arms.

"In Japan, there are so many contradictions from the government," said Koie. "There will always be a minority of people who only think about themselves but we can fight. We can think. This song is a trigger to start a war against the world of contradiction."

CROSSFAITH has a history of working with its peers, ENTER SHIKARI, BEARTOOTH and HO99O9 have all appeared on previous releases, but there are more new adventures to be had on "Species". "None Of Your Business" sees them team up with Jin Dogg, a rapper from their hometown of Osaka, for an explosive meeting of minds.

"That song's about straight up anger," said Koie. "So many people are fuelled by jealousy and I know the most important thing is to push forward but those people bother me, so this song is about telling them to shut their fucking mouth. It's very straight forward. Plus you can learn Japanese from Jin Dogg's verse."

The closing track on the EP is "Your Song". No, not an Elton John cover but "the most emotional CROSSFAITH song of all time," said Koie. "It's about the emptiness and sorrow of a time that will not return," whether that's death or the loss of a friendship or a lover. "It's about farewell. I feel sadness but those emotions make me strong and teach me to not take things for granted. It's not a ballad but it is a very beautiful song. I think people will be surprised by it."

And surprising people is exactly what CROSSFAITH want to do, even after eleven years of making music. "That's the main role of the band," promised Ken. "I hope," he continued before deciding on a more forceful word, "Actually, I believe this EP will set the course for the band for the next ten years. We've already started making more new music. We're not going to stop."

"Species" EP track listing:

01. Digital Parasite

02. Endorphin

03. Truth Of Insanity

04. None Of Your Business (feat. Jin Dogg)

05. Your Song

