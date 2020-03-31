CRO-MAGS To Release 'In The Beginning' Album In June; New Song Available For Free Download

New York hardcore legends CRO-MAGS will release their new album, "In The Beginning", on June 19 via Arising Empire and Mission Two Entertainment.

To celebrate the announcement, CRO-MAGS are giving away their new song "The Final Test" as a free MP3 download to every fan who subscribes at this location.

CRO-MAGS' "Don't Give In" EP was released in August 2019 via Victory Records. A second three-song EP, titled "From The Grave", arrived in December.

CRO-MAGS feature the legendary Harley Flanagan pulling double duty with bass and lead vocals, guitarists Gabby Abularach, Rocky George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, FISHBONE), and drummer Garry "G-Man" Sullivan.

The history of the CRO-MAGS is integral to the history of hardcore, its evolution from punk and the development of alternative music genres such as hardcore, cross-over, thrash metal, post punk and grunge, to name a few. Numerous iconic bands from METALLICA to GREEN DAY, and individuals such as Dave Grohl have credited CRO-MAGS with having had a primal influence on their development.

Born out of the violence and depravity of the Lower East Side of New York in the late '70s and early '80s, the CRO-MAGS was the brainchild of a very young Harley Flanagan (at the time 14 years old) when still playing with THE STIMULATORS. By 1982/83 he wrote and recorded the very first CRO-MAGS demos consisting of four songs that would become the blueprint for the seminal 1986 "Age Of Quarrel". He wrote all of the music, played each instrument and sang. Before long, he connected with Parris Mayhew and the two started writing music and auditioning band members.

Flanagan recently reached a settlement with singer John Joseph and drummer Mackie Jayson regarding ownership of the CRO-MAGS name. Flanagan is now performing under the name CRO-MAGS while Joseph and Jayson are performing as CRO-MAGS "JM".