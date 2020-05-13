CRO-MAGS Release 'From The Grave' Music Video

2019 saw the CRO-MAGS crushing the masses with the release of their first pieces of music in 19 years. Today, the legendary hardcore pioneers have released a music video for the previously released single "From The Grave", featuring former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell.

"The idea for the video is that I'm rising from the grave and going on a mission... like I came back from the dead to become the Grim Reaper himself," explains CRO-MAGS founder, bassist and vocalist Harley Flanagan. "I think anybody who knows the history of this band and of my life will get it. It starts off at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, where I will be buried with my family and in-laws. In the opening shot, the grave I'm in front of is actually my mother's."

As CRO-MAGS toured with MOTÖRHEAD in 1986, Flanagan adds: "Phil is one of my favorite guitarists of all time and I still can’t believe I have him playing on one of my songs. I am so honored. The footage of Phil was shot by his son Todd Campbell at his recording studio in Wales, U.K."

"From The Grave" follows last year's clip for "No One's Victim", which was the CRO-MAGS' first music video in 27 years.

CRO-MAGS will release a new album, "In The Beginning", on June 19 via Arising Empire and Mission Two Entertainment.

CRO-MAGS' "Don't Give In" EP was released in August 2019 via Victory Records. A second three-song EP, the aforementioned "From The Grave", arrived in December.

CRO-MAGS feature Flanagan pulling double duty with bass and lead vocals, guitarists Gabby Abularach, Rocky George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, FISHBONE), and drummer Garry "G-Man" Sullivan.

The history of the CRO-MAGS is integral to the history of hardcore, its evolution from punk and the development of alternative music genres such as hardcore, cross-over, thrash metal, post punk and grunge, to name a few. Numerous iconic bands from METALLICA to GREEN DAY, and individuals such as Dave Grohl have credited CRO-MAGS with having had a primal influence on their development.

Born out of the violence and depravity of the Lower East Side of New York in the late '70s and early '80s, the CRO-MAGS was the brainchild of a very young Harley Flanagan (at the time 14 years old) when still playing with THE STIMULATORS. By 1982/83 he wrote and recorded the very first CRO-MAGS demos consisting of four songs that would become the blueprint for the seminal 1986 "Age Of Quarrel". He wrote all of the music, played each instrument and sang. Before long, he connected with Parris Mayhew and the two started writing music and auditioning band members.

Flanagan recently reached a settlement with singer John Joseph and drummer Mackie Jayson regarding ownership of the CRO-MAGS name. Flanagan is now performing under the name CRO-MAGS while Joseph and Jayson are performing as CRO-MAGS "JM".

