CRO-MAGS Address PTSD With 'Between Wars' Music Video

September 3, 2020 0 Comments

CRO-MAGS Address PTSD With 'Between Wars' Music Video

CRO-MAGS kingpin Harley Flanagan is back with "Between Wars", the gripping new music video from the band's latest opus, "In The Beginning". The track lends its name to "Between Wars", the independent film starring Flanagan and "The Sopranos" star Michael Imperioli, due out later this year.

"This song was a lot of fun to work on as it gave me a chance to do something completely different," says Flanagan about the instrumental track. "I recorded the song with just bass and drums, followed by all the arpeggiated guitar parts, and eventually I added the cellos and did Hungarian-style throat singing. I was inspired to add the cellos when I first heard Carlos 'Lamont' Cooper playing in the New York City subway where he plays to make a living. Turns out he's an ex-gangbanger from New Jersey who has had a hard life, and although we have had very different experiences, we have a lot of things in common; PTSD will do that."

Imperioli adds: "Harley's involvement and performance in 'Between Wars' is organic, natural and necessary. He fit into the role like a glove. The life experience he brings to the project is authentic and true and he made us all raise our games."

Imperioli and Flanagan sat down with the movie's director Tom Phillips to discuss the music video, the film, and the importance of music scores and soundtracks. "Between Wars" takes an intimate look at the struggle of re-entering civilian life post-combat. The film follows veteran marine Franny Malloy (Shaun Paul Costello) as he struggles with integrating himself back home in New York City after returning from the war in Afghanistan. Battling PTSD and self-destructive behaviors, he finds his only hope in fellow marine-turned-PTSD-psychologist Sarge, played by Imperioli. Flanagan plays McManus, an old-school Bronx Irish gangster and general madman.

It's been a few productive years for Flanagan lately, who, after forming the CRO-MAGS in 1983, legally asserted his original rights to the band name last year in a well-publicized lawsuit. "In many ways, it is a new beginning and also a tribute to where it all began," reflects the frontman on the band's first album in 20 years, "In The Beginning".



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).