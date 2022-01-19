CRADLE OF FILTH To Perform Entire 'Dusk... And Her Embrace' Album During Livestream

British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH have announced a digital show stream, a one-off special performance titled "The Infernal Vernal Equinox". The concert will see the band play its monumental 1996 studio album "Dusk... And Her Embrace" in full.

"The Infernal Vernal Equinox" will take place on March 20 at 11 a.m. PST / 2 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. GMT / 8 p.m. CET. Tickets are available to purchase from this location.

CRADLE OF FILTH frontman Dani "Filth" Davey said: "After the glorious success of our livestream extravaganza back in May last year, we have decided to undertake a second in which we will play our legendary musical excretion 'Dusk... And Her Embrace' in its dark cinematic entirety, accompanied by a further bout of new album tracks and fan favorites.

"Being unleashed on March 20th, 2022 — the day of the Spring Equinox — and known as 'The Infernal Vernal Equinox', this full livestream ritual will also premiere the incredible third single video from 'Existence Is Futile' plus will include the entirety of our first livestream free for your vulgar delectation.

"So, Children of the Night, be expectant of horrific spectacle, big production, and razor-sharp Black Metal mayhem ascending your way. Warning. This one-off special performance is intended solely for those tortured souls still clinging to the last of winter's grip. Happy f**king Spring!!!"

CRADLE OF FILTH's latest album, "Existence Is Futile", was released in October. The LP was pieced together in isolation at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk with studio guru Scott Atkins (DEVILMENT, BENEDICTION, VADER). Horror icon Doug "Pinhead" Bradley made a welcome return to the CRADLE fold, lending his dulcet tones to the band's most politically astute song to date, the epic "Suffer Our Dominion" as well as the album bonus track "Sisters Of The Mist", which is the conclusion to the "Her Ghost In The Fog" trilogy that started over 20 years ago on the infamous and classic "Midian".

Eight months ago, CRADLE OF FILTH announced the addition of keyboardist Anabelle Iratni to the band's ranks.

Iratni, who previously played alongside Filth in DEVILMENT, as well as her own group VEILE, made her live debut with CRADLE OF FILTH on May 12, 2021 during the band's livestreamed concert.

Anabelle joined CRADLE OF FILTH as the replacement for Lindsay Schoolcraft, who announced her departure from the group in February 2020 after a seven-year run.

CRADLE OF FILTH is:

Dani Filth - Vocals

Richard Shaw - Guitar

Marek "Ashok" Šmerda - Guitar

Daniel Firth - Bass

Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka - Drums

Anabelle Iratni - Keyboards & backing vocals