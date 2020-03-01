CRADLE OF FILTH In The Studio: Video Footage Of Drum-Tracking Sessions

British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH recently entered the studio to begin recording their new album. A short video clip of the drum-tracking sessions, courtesy of CRADLE OF FILTH drummer Martin "Marthus" Škaroupka, can be seen below.

Last year, CRADLE OF FILTH frontman Dani Filth told the "Rocknroll Beer Guy" podcast that the material that had already been written for the band's next album was "sounding great. It's just a step up from the last record, but we're trying to explore new horizons as well — mix some things up a little bit," he said. "What I've heard is awesome. It's decidedly CRADLE OF FILTH, and it's the best CRADLE OF FILTH that we can muster. The last few records, a lot of people said, 'Wow, this is a return to the olden glory days,' whatever. I think that myself, but I don't know if that reflects everybody's opinions. But, yeah, now I'm not gonna say it's darker and heavier. I mean, we've done that, and there's only so far you can go forward with that. We're just gonna experiment a little bit."

This past February, CRADLE OF FILTH announced the departure of its keyboardist of the past seven years, Lindsay Schoolcraft. A replacement keyboardist has not yet been announced.

CRADLE OF FILTH's latest album, "Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay", came out in 2017.

The band performed its third LP, 1998's "Cruelty And The Beast", in its entirety at several shows last spring and summer, including at the Dokk'em Open Air and Summer Breeze festivals.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe

All good here. Everything is going well. #cradleoffilth #newalbum2020 #pearldrums #sabiancymbals #vicfirthdrumsticks #remodrumheads #serialdrummer #metal

Posted by Martin 'Marthus' Skaroupka on Saturday, February 29, 2020

