CRADLE OF FILTH Has 'Many Exciting Things Planned For 2022'

Vocalist Dani "Filth" Davey of veteran British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH says that he and his bandmates have "many exciting things planned for 2022."

The 48-year-old musician looked ahead to the upcoming year while sharing a year-end message via Instagram. He wrote: "Firstly, in this festive address, I'd like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. May it be a productive and fruitfully delicious one for each & every one of you!

"Despite 2021 being another year of the plague & not seeing much action in the live department, it did bare witness to the release of our new album 'Existence Is Futile'. It also enabled us to partially tour the album in the States, where we played the two video tracks alongside fan-faves, as we brought our worldwide tour of 'Cruelty And The Beast' to a head.

"COF also undertook our anticipated livestream event in May. Thanks for your patience with this, despite the constant shifting of the goalposts. And extra thanks goes to all the crew and production teams that made the monster happen, you all went above & beyond the call of duty & we can't wait to unleash the new one early in 2022 (info about this to follow).

"Elsewhere, some live events did go on regardless despite the voracity of the virus, one of which was the impressive Bloodstock which was attended by a little over 20k excited Metal fans who were absolutely gagging at the bit to be back at a big live show after so long.

"And of course we played another big production show on All Hallow's Eve at the London Roundhouse, which really was a phantasmagorically fiery performance. We f**king loved it! And it proved such a befitting end to what was essentially a shallow year in terms of playing live, but such a productive one for many other aspects of the band.

"We as a band have many exciting things planned for 2022, not least of all the continuation of our Incendium comic book series & toys & our ever expanding drinks line, but also plenty of potential live dates/ collaborations/ aberrations/ trinkets & baubles/ strange darksome exotica and above all else, music!

"So it leaves me now not only to thank our wonderful management team at Oracle; the incredible Crew; all the lovely people who look after us (from legal to general); the record label, the music press, fellow-bands & inmates and fellow bandmates… But also you guys for keeping the twisted faith alive & supporting COF throughout all these trying times.

"Your fiend… Dani Filth".

CRADLE OF FILTH's 13th studio album, "Existence Is Futile", was released on October 22. The LP was pieced together in isolation at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk with studio guru Scott Atkins (DEVILMENT, BENEDICTION, VADER). Horror icon Doug "Pinhead" Bradley makes a welcome return to the CRADLE fold, lending his dulcet tones to the band's most politically astute song to date, the epic "Suffer Our Dominion" as well as the album bonus track "Sisters Of The Mist", which is the conclusion to the "Her Ghost In The Fog" trilogy that started over 20 years ago on the infamous and classic "Midian".

Eight months ago, CRADLE OF FILTH announced the addition of keyboardist Anabelle Iratni to the band's ranks.

Iratni, who previously played alongside Filth in DEVILMENT, as well as her own group VEILE, made her live debut with CRADLE OF FILTH on May 12, 2021 during the band's livestreamed concert.

Anabelle joined CRADLE OF FILTH as the replacement for Lindsay Schoolcraft, who announced her departure from the group in February 2020 after a seven-year run.

CRADLE OF FILTH is:

Dani Filth - Vocals

Richard Shaw - Guitar

Ashok - Guitar

Daniel Firth - Bass

Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka - Drums

Anabelle Iratni - Keyboards & backing vocals

