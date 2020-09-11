CRADLE OF FILTH Has Just Finished Recording Its 'Best-Sounding' And 'Best-Written' Album

Vocalist Dani Filth of British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH spoke to Knotfest.com about the progress of the making of the band's follow-up to 2017's "Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay" LP. He said: "We've literally just finished recording an album, which we've had quite a long time to do, to be honest. We were very fortunate that Martin ['Marthus' Škaroupka] came in to do drums just before lockdown, and since then, everyone's just been chipping in in bits. I've had the longest, as I live close to the studio, but it means we've been able to revisit songs, amend things, try loads of different ideas. We've probably gone over-budget, but we don't really care about that as it's going to be the best-sounding record we've ever done, and probably the best-written record."

He continued: "It's been quite relaxing oddly being able to take our time with it without that pressure of deadlines, but it does mean with everyone doing things in parts as we were able, we've not all been together since the last show, and haven't been with our new keyboard player as well who contributed to the album but hasn't yet played a show."

On the topic of the musical direction of the new CRADLE OF FILTH material, Dani said: "It's going somewhere entirely different from the previous records. It's not going into space yet, but it's different. I hate describing our albums because I get tongue-tied about them. There is a bit of experimentation in there. It's heavier, faster, slower in parts. It's definitely going to have a unique sound to it where we purposefully took that on board, aiming for a more natural live sound that's more spacious. Like I said, we had that extra time to work on the record given to us this year… before all the leeway was taken back again."

This past February, CRADLE OF FILTH announced the departure of its keyboardist of the past seven years, Lindsay Schoolcraft. A replacement keyboardist has not yet been announced.

CRADLE OF FILTH will play a livestreamed concert from St. Mary's Church, Colchester Art Centre, England on October 30.

You can order your tickets for the event at cradleoffilth.veeps.com.

Fans will also be able to buy two different exclusive t-shirt bundles as well as an exclusive limited-to-100-people VIP experience graveyard meet-and-greet with the whole band from rehearsal on October 24.

If you cannot watch the show live, tickets will be available to watch or re-watch on the site until November 12.

The concert will begin 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST and is the only live performance of CRADLE OF FILTH happening in 2020. With this atmospheric online extravaganza, the band promises to deliver a show of malefic proportions just in time for this year’s Halloween.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe