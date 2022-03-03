CRADLE OF FILTH Cancels Tour Of Russia Due To 'Situation' In Ukraine

British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH have canceled their previously announced shows in Russia following that country's invasion of Ukraine last week.

Earlier today, CRADLE OF FILTH frontman Dani "Filth" Davey released the following statement via social media: "As of today and due to the current situation unfurling in Ukraine, CRADLE OF FILTH have decided to cancel our forthcoming tour of Russia in June." Dani also added a quote from philosopher Albert Camus: "Peace is the only battle worth waging".

On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Putin's military aggression — which has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has resulted at least 136 civilian deaths so far, including 13 children, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's health ministry previously said 352 civilians had been killed during the Russian attack as of Monday. The figure included 14 children, it said.

