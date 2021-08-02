CRADLE OF FILTH Announces U.S. Tour With 3TEETH And ONCE HUMAN

British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH will return to American shores this fall for the "Lustmord And Tourgasm" tour, featuring an epic full performance of the band's classic 1998 concept album "Cruelty And The Beast" for the first time ever, as well as an encore of other CRADLE OF FILTH fan favorites.

"It's been far too long America, but soon we will return to haunt your shores again," says vocalist Dani Filth. "We, as a band, are very much looking forward to coming back to the States and performing 'Cruelty And The Beast' in its entirety (plus some firm fan favourites), which was our earlier intention before the Pandemic reared its ugly head."

Joining CRADLE OF FILTH will be 3TEETH and ONCE HUMAN.

"To say we're very excited about this, plus the support of 3TEETH and ONCE HUMAN is an overwhelming understatement!" Filth says.

Says ONCE HUMAN guitarist Logan Mader: "After nearly two years of being pent up, it's time to let loose! We are beyond ready to hit the road and destroy stages this October supporting the mighty CRADLE OF FILTH and in support or our new single 'Deadlock', featuring Robb Flynn. ONCE HUMAN's new album will be out early '22, more singles to come!"

Released in 1998, the monumental "Cruelty And The Beast" is based on the legend of the Hungarian "blood countess" Elizabeth Báthory. Born into a prominent Hungarian family in 1560, Bathory went on to torture and kill an unknown number of women and girls — reportedly up to 650 — between 1590 and 1610. Despite evidence against her, Bathory was spared a death sentence by her family's prominence and was sentenced to imprisonment at Čachtice Castle in Hungary (now Slovakia) until her death in 1614. Bathory is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific female killer in history.

This harrowing tale was brought to life musically on "Cruelty And The Beast", a grandiose endeavor that introduced a more gothic influence to the extreme metal band's sound, with vocal choirs and string elements working in synch with CRADLE OF FILTH's trademark guitar riffs and blast beats. To complete the vision, the band included guest narration by actress Ingrid Pitt, who played the role of Bathory in the 1971 Hammer cult classic "Countess Dracula". The album also served as CRADLE OF FILTH's formal introduction to North American, after already catching the ears of fans across the pond with their "The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh" and "Dusk And Her Embrace" albums.

CRADLE OF FILTH "Lustmord And Tourgasm" tour dates with 3TEETH and ONCE HUMAN:

Oct. 01 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

Oct. 02 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

Oct. 03 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 05 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Oct. 07 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 09 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Oct. 11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Oct. 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Oct. 14 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

Oct. 16 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Oct. 18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct. 20 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct. 21 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Oct. 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre

Oct. 24 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Oct. 26 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

CRADLE OF FILTH will release its 13th studio album, "Existence Is Futile", on October 22. Pieced together in isolation, at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk with studio guru Scott Atkins (DEVILMENT, BENEDICTION, VADER), the band's latest chef-d'oeuvre is a pitch-black, perverse and at times absurdly brutal and extreme masterpiece following a truly nihilistic concept.

Diehard fans will be thrilled to learn that horror icon Doug "Pinhead" Bradley makes a welcome return to the CRADLE fold, lending his dulcet tones to the band's most politically astute song to date, the epic "Suffer Our Dominion" as well as the album bonus track "Sisters Of The Mist", which is the conclusion to the "Her Ghost In The Fog" trilogy that started over 20 years ago on the infamous and classic "Midian".

Three months ago, CRADLE OF FILTH announced the addition of keyboardist Anabelle Iratni to the band's ranks.

Iratni, who previously played alongside CRADLE OF FILTH frontman Dani Filth in DEVILMENT, as well as her own group VEILE, made her live debut with CRADLE OF FILTH on May 12 during the band's livestreamed concert.

Anabelle joined CRADLE OF FILTH as the replacement for Lindsay Schoolcraft, who announced her departure from the group in February 2020 after a seven-year run.