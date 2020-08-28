CRADLE OF FILTH Announces Livestream Concert From England's St. Mary's Church

August 28, 2020 0 Comments

Despite the extremely difficult situation for musicians and concerts all over the world, vampyric masters of extreme metal CRADLE OF FILTH continue to appease their salivating fans by celebrating All Hallow's Eve in style, even in 2020, the official year of the plague. This time the band, draped around lead singer Dani Filth, takes it to the next far-flung tower by announcing a live stream concert from St. Mary's Church, Colchester Art Centre, England for the auspicious date of October 30.

Filth states: "As a band, CRADLE OF FILTH are over the moon to be performing again and in such an iconic location close to Dani's home county of Suffolk here in England. It will be a celebration of not only Halloween and all its ghoulish accoutrements, but also of the new CRADLE album being completed, a process that helped neutralize the banality of the lockdown, gifting the band with a deadline-free (and thus stress-free) studio session. And thus helping make the new album the best the band have written, period.

"And now, almost a year on from the infamous London Palladium show, CRADLE OF FILTH are back in (horror) business and planning to raise the roof and rafters of St Mary's Church with a set so undeniably wicked, that the dead in the nearby cemetery may well join the band onstage for a song or two!

"So, grab your tickets online now; this is going to be a vicious, delicious, certainly mal-nutritious performance showcasing the band’s new keyboardist and backing singer, as well as a slew of graveyard hits both past, present and possibly future.

"In short, October 30th 2020 with CRADLE OF FILTH is going to be the ultimate Nightmare before Halloween!

"You have been warned!"

You can order your tickets for the live stream at cradleoffilth.veeps.com.

Fans will also be able to buy two different exclusive t-shirt bundles as well as an exclusive limited-to-100-people VIP experience graveyard meet-and-greet with the whole band from rehearsal on October 24.

If you cannot watch the show live, tickets will be available to watch or re-watch on the site until November 12.

The concert will begin 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST and is the only live performance of CRADLE OF FILTH happening in 2020. With this atmospheric online extravaganza, the band promises to deliver a show of malefic proportions just in time for this year’s Halloween.

