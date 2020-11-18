COURTNEY LOVE Is Working On Solo Music And Finishing Up Her Memoir

Courtney Love, who relocated to London from Los Angeles last year, spoke to NME about the possibility of a HOLE reunion, saying: "Before I came [to the U.K.], I actually had Melissa [Auf Der Maur, bass] and Patty [Schemel, drums] come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio. We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all. It's something I'd love to do, and [I've] been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I'm writing again, so we'll see."

Love went on to say that the decision to relocate to the U.K. was rooted in a desire to reconnect with the guitar, as well as finish her long-awaited memoir, which has been in the works for almost a decade.

"I've lived here at several points in my life, and every time I left the U.K., I'd get sad," she said. "And on top of that, you know, for a while I actually did not pick up my guitar. I stopped having the kind of relationship that you need to have with the guitar to write good guitar songs. So, I came here to focus on writing my book and my record."

Regarding the status of her new solo music, Love said: "It's early days, and I've recorded several new songs while I've been in London. I've also taken this time to enjoy rediscovering really good songwriters like Aimee Mann who's from L.A. but went to Juliard and is a genius and overlooked. Frances [Bean, Courtney's daughter] sends me playlists, which are fantastic and full of artists that I hadn't come across before too.

"I also feel like the luckiest motherfucker in the history of rock and roll because, finally, after 26 years, myself and my family have an honest and ethical manager with great ears in Jonathan Daniel (JD) and Crush Music. We've been together since 2009. He started managing me in the middle of me making a self-funded [HOLE] album called 'Nobody's Daughter', which had some really amazing songs that I'm so proud of. He's been instrumental in working with me on the new material too."

In May 2019, Love said in an interview with The Guardian that HOLE was considering a reunion to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's 1994 sophomore album "Live Through This".

According to The Pulse Of Radio, there has been talk of a HOLE reunion before, most notably in 2014, when rumors that the band — Love, guitarist Eric Erlandson, Schemel and Auf der Maur — would reunite were eventually shot down by Love herself.

Auf Der Maur discussed a possible HOLE reunion, saying she had a positive meeting with Schemel and Erlandson about reconnecting with Love.

"We've all grown older, have become more gentle, and I have the feeling that now would be the right point in time to reactivate the band once again," she said. "We did a few little gigs over the years but nothing substantial... HOLE was a great band, and it's important to remember them properly."

HOLE has been largely on hiatus since 2002, although Love released the aforementioned album called "Nobody's Daughter" in 2010. The quartet reunited to perform for the first time in 15 years at a party in April 2012.