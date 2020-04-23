COURTNEY LOVE Gives POST MALONE Stamp Of Approval On His Upcoming NIRVANA Tribute

Courtney Love has given her stamp of approval to Post Malone on his upcoming NIRVANA tribute.

On Wednesday, Post Malone announced that he will host a livestream concert tribute to NIRVANA this Friday (April 24) at 6:00 p.m. ET on his YouTube channel. According to a press release, he will perform "a set of NIRVANA hits and fan favorites" from his home, while raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Throughout the show, Google will match all donations at up to $5 million, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

Love, who was married to NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain from 1992 until his death in April 1994, shared a screengrab of a news story about the event on Instagram late Wednesday night and included the following message: "Thank you @postmalone @who ( worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations . Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working = inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage . Good luck mr malone."

For more information about Post Malone's event, fans can text 817-270-6440, which is a number he offered up on his social media pages earlier this week alongside the note, "text me." A teaser for the concert is also online.

Post Malone, a massive NIRVANA fan, has previously covered "All Apologies" live. He also has a couple of NIRVANA tattoos, including a portrait of Kurt Cobain on his knuckles and the songtitle "Stay Away" on his forehead.

The rapper released his most recent album, "Hollywood's Bleeding", last September and recently collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne on the latter's new LP, "Ordinary Man".

