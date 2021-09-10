COREY TAYLOR's Son Comments On JOEY JORDISON's Passing, Pushes Back Against Critics

Griffin Taylor, the 18-year-old son of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor, and frontman of the Iowa-based metal band VENDED, was asked in a new interview with Slasher Pepper how he will pass on the legacy of recently deceased founding SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't feel like passing on Joey Jordison's legacy is my mission in life. I feel like that goal should be towards Simon [Crahan, VENDED drummer and son of SLIPKNOT percissionist M. Shawn Crahan]. Because he was pretty much — I wouldn't say taught by Joey, because he played when he was very young, 'cause Simon started playing when he was very young. But I feel like Simon learned a lot more from Joey than he could ever teach me. So I feel like that honor should go to Simon, on passing Joey Jordison's legacy on. 'Cause Simon is a damn good drummer. I wouldn't say better than Joey, because that would be rude. But I will say that he is up there with Joey."

Griffin went on to say that he didn't have much of a relationship with the 46-year-year old drummer who passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26 of an unspecified cause. "I really didn't know Joey that well, 'cause I was way too young to even process what SLIPKNOT was or even process what my dad did for a living or any of the other members," he said. "So, people harped for me when I continued posting my bullshit on my Instagram [after Joey's death]. They weren't pissed, but some individuals were, like, 'You should probably go consult your dad.' And I was, like, 'I did do that. And I'm not gonna tell you what he said. Because that would be very rude and also start some bullshit. So I don't wanna do that.' People were just, like, 'You should be having a moment of silence.' And I'm, like, 'I did the black screen. I just didn't know him.' Not to disrespect him — he was a really good dude, and R.I.P. and all that shit, but I just didn't know him. I haven't seen him in years, honestly."

When the interviewer pointed out to Griffin that "it takes so little to get people pissed nowadays," he said: "People get pissed with me making jokes over my own depression. 'Cause people are, like, 'Oh, you can't be depressed. You're Corey Taylor's son. You have the best fucking life in the world.' It's, like, motherfucker, I've been through three divorces. I've been bullied at school. I've got a lot of mental shit going on. You don't know my life. It's very frustrating, but it's gotten to the point where it's literally just numb, where I just don't fucking care anymore."

Griffin, who looks a lot like his father, first showcased his skills when he joined Corey onstage during STONE SOUR shows in 2017 and 2018. He also played cover tunes with Simon Crahan. Clown's daughter Alexandria Crahan-Conway has snapped VENDED's press pics.

Corey had Griffin in 2002 with his first wife, Scarlett. The STONE SOUR and SLIPKNOT frontman also has a daughter named Angie, born in 1992, and another daughter named Ryan with ex-wife Stephanie Luby.

