COREY TAYLOR's New Year's Resolution? To Give Up Sugar

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor has told Kerrang! magazine that he hopes to give up sugar in 2021.

"That's my resolution — to try and get back to zero," he said when asked about his New Year's Resolution. "I'll tell you what: it's been the one thing that's been the hardest for me to really let go of. I've quit smoking, I've quit drinking, I've quit drugs; I've quit all that stuff. But this is the one that's kind of hanging around."

Elaborating on why it's been so difficult for him to give up all things sweet, Corey said: "Maybe it's because I'm surrounded by it because I have kids — it makes it a little tougher. Plus my sweet tooth is also just so ridiculous: I once filled a red Solo cup with peanut butter and a half bag of M&Ms and ate it like it was a bowl of cereal… this is the kind of person you're dealing with. [Laughs] I'm not amateur — I'm a professional fat-ass!"

Last year, Corey told Rock Feed that he was planning to start a plant-based taco food truck with his wife, dancer Alicia Taylor, but that the venture had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was basically a [plant-based] taco food truck," he said. "We can't say vegan. 'Cause there will be some dairy in there, some stuff in there. But the main focus was flavor, not just content. 'Cause when people talk about vegan, they can become very pretentious… This was a way for us to combine [our love of food] with a healthier [lifestyle]."

Alicia then explained that they both cut meat out of their diets two summers ago. "A lot of people don't know this, but we went plant-based in August [2019], September-ish, and we saw the benefits immediately," she said. Corey concurred, saying: "My cholesterol dropped, like, 80 points… I was even trying to eat better, and yet my cholesterol wasn't going anywhere. And as soon as I [went plant-based], [the change in my cholesterol level was immediate]. It was pretty rad."

Taylor's debut solo album, "CMFT", was released in October. Corey recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

In November, Corey told "Good Company" that SLIPKNOT is "thinking about putting another album out maybe [in 2021]. But I don't know," he said. "I don't know what the plan is yet. But I know that we were talking about doing it, 'cause we only have one album left on our contract [with our record label]."