COREY TAYLOR's Guitar Auction Raises $150,000 For COVID-19 Relief

May 11, 2020 0 Comments

COREY TAYLOR's Guitar Auction Raises $150,000 For COVID-19 Relief

Last month, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor took part in a special guitar auction with eBay For Charity to benefit Direct Relief in support of their COVID-19 response efforts. The auction ran through Thursday, May 7 and attracted nearly 800 bids, raising $75,000, which was then matched by eBay For Charity, bringing the total to $150,000.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, New York Times best-selling author and actor handpicked 13 guitars from his personal collection and signed them for fans to bid on. Among electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, select highlights included his gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335 #237 of only 400 in perfect condition, a Gold Top Gibson Classic Les Paul, a tan Fender Acoustic, a pearl blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature #87 out of only 200, a black SDGR Bass, and more. Every guitar came with a case and a certificate of authenticity.

Direct Relief is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide PPE and essential medical items to health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization's mission spoke directly to Taylor, and he stepped up by giving fans the chance to own a piece of his history for an important initiative.

There is no known cure yet for the novel coronavirus, which originated in China.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

The elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).