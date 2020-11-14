COREY TAYLOR To Star In New Horror Film 'Rucker'

"Rucker", a new horror film starring SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor, is currently in post-production.

"Rucker" is described as a genre-bending terror film about a serial killer trucker who attempts to salvage family relationships. Olympic College film professor Amy Hesketh serves as the film's director and fellow OC professor Aaron Drane produced the film. Both are credited with co-writing the screenplay.

Corey portrays the titular character's trucking buddy. Taylor had previously appeared in the film "Fear Clinic", which was written and produced by Drane.

"It was as easy as Aaron reaching out to me," Taylor said of how he ended up involved in "Rucker". "He and I worked together on 'Fear Clinic', and apparently I left a lasting impression. He sent me 'Rucker' and we were able to make the time work, and it was boom, boom, boom — the rest is history."

Drane was thrilled to have Corey involved with the "Rucker" film. "He's a rock star," Aaron said. "I mean that in every sense of the word. He is one of the coolest guys I know, and he's somebody who has to function at a very high level, yet really goes far out of his way to help other people achieve their art."

Taylor said he had "a great time" working on the film in Bremerton, Washington and added that they even "found a role" for his now-wife Alicia.

Drane said that "Rucker" is not your typical slasher flick. It relies less on jump scares and more on leaving the viewer with a lingering sense of dread.

"When you watch a horror film, when you participate in the content and the characters, you feel a sense of shared vulnerability," Drane said. "What we tried to do with this film was tap into the human experience and the underlying fears associated with real-life issues. It's real-life horror."

A longtime fan of horror films, Taylor was featured prominently in the "In Search Of Darkness" documentary, which came out last year.

Corey told Syfy network's "Metal Crush Mondays" how he first got into horror movies: "My mom took me to see the 'Buck Rogers [In The 25th Century]' movie when I was a kid. I must've been four or five, but the trailer before the movie was John Carpenter's 'Halloween'. You've just got these incredible visuals, this sense of it's autumn, it's Halloween and there's just this dude in the background of every shot. I can remember as a five-year-old just being transfixed. Like, I suddenly didn't care about Buck Rogers. I think it was the one moment in my life that really galvanized my taste in what my young mind thought was cool. It was actually a couple years later that I actually got to watch it and to this day it's one of my favorite movies."

