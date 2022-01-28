COREY TAYLOR To MACHINE GUN KELLY: You Don't Get To 'Run Your Mouth About Bands That Have Been Doing This For 20 Years'

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has blasted Machine Gun Kelly, saying the rapper-turned-rocker doesn't get to "run [his] mouth about bands that have been doing this for 20 years."

The war of words started last September when Machine Gun Kelly and SLIPKNOT performed at Riot Fest in Chicago. "You wanna know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing?" Kelly — real name Colson Baker — said during his performance, according to a video shot by a fan. "Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.

"Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks," MGK added.

After Machine Gun Kelly's comments made the rounds, he tweeted "very odd that when an artist talks shit, and i respond, I'm the bad guy."

"corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn't use it. he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he's bitter," he tweeted later.

The comment MGK was apparently referring to was from Taylor's appearance on "Cutter's Rockcast" a year ago. "I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is," Corey said at the time.

In response to Machine Gun Kelly's September tweets, Taylor took to social media to share screenshots of what appeared to be an e-mail conversation he had with Travis Barker, who was a producer on MGK's "Tickets To My Downfall" album. He also included the following message: "I don't like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I'll say: I didn't do the track because I don't like when people try to 'write' for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts This is all I'm going to say about it."

In his messages, Barker apparently included "notes" from MGK to Taylor about his verse on a song.

"Can u tell him he f****n killed it and im stoked and HONORED he is even on it wtf !!!" Kelly wrote. "I sent Corey an idea for the second half of his verse and he can obviously say fuck it but it would be sick to see if it inspired anything or if he could try it like that," one of the suggestions read.

"So I listened to the ideas and to be honest, I don't think I'm the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it," Taylor replied to Barker.

"It's ALL good, and I'm stoked for him— I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you guys understand and I wish you guys the best with it. If I can help in any way, let me know," he continued.

Kelly responded to Taylor on Twitter: "basically, your verse was really bad. respectfully, i was just telling you to rewrite it because it was really bad. respectfully. but let's do a britney spears song cover together."

During the question-and-answer portion of his show aboard this year's ShipRocked cruise, Taylor revisited his feud with Machine Gun Kelly, telling the audience (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "For those of you that don't know, MGK doesn't like me very much. And let me follow that up by saying I don't care.

"I won't fill you in on the whole fucking story because you can go online and look it all up. However, I will say this: he maintains that I started it. The truth is he started it. Now, I will explain to you why.

"If you don't know, they asked me to do a tune with him," Corey continued. "They sent it to me. I didn't dig it. And I tried to do something with it because of my respect for Travis, because he and I worked together before. They sent me these really weird notes and they wanted me to sing his words. And I just said, 'I'm not gonna do it.' And I sent an e-mail. I posted that e-mail. And I didn't hear back from him. And I thought it was done. Fast forward about eight months, and Machine Gun Kelly is doing this weird Instagram Live interview with Allie from Spotify. And he goes off on this fucking rant about rock stars and comfortable shoes. It sounds as smart as you think it is. … I mean, spit was coming out of his face. And I'm watching it and I'm going, 'You fuck. You've been here for five minutes, basically, and you're gonna fucking run your mouth about bands that have been doing this for 20 fucking years, like in the mud, in the dirt. They're gonna wear whatever the fuck they want. You're gonna walk in here with your fucking black tongue and try to talk some shit on some bands that would fucking circle your ass? Fuck you.' So when I had my opportunity to say something, I did. And I didn't call him out. I just said what I said about people failing in one genre and sliding over to another. And that upset him. … Weirdly, we're in Chicago on the same show, and we're playing basically at the same time. And he wasn't happy that there were a lot of people at our show — and I do mean a lot.

"But he, to this day, maintains that I started it," Taylor added. "It's, like, the only reason I said what I said is because he said what he said. You don't get to walk into a genre with the history, with the work… The fact that this genre really doesn't get the fucking respect that it deserves. You don't get to walk in as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear — boots, shoes, house fucking shoes, slippers. Why don't you suck every inch of my dick? You don't get to do that. And these are bands that maybe I don't even fucking know, but guess what? I fucking respect them because they get on fucking stage and they fucking give every fucking thing they've got."

"Tickets To My Downfall" was released in September 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the No. 1 contemporary rock album of both 2020 and 2021, and has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide with over 3.6 billion streams.



Corey Taylor’s Q&A. He was asked about the MGK situation. His answer… Posted by Kris Sterbinsky on Thursday, January 27, 2022