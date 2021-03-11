COREY TAYLOR To Guest On 'No Such Thing As A Fish''s Comic Relief Livestream Marathon

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor will take part in a a live-streamed one-off special in aid of Comic Relief from Friday, March 12 to Saturday, March 13.

To mark Comic Relief's 35th year, "No Such Thing As A Fish", the award-winning podcast from the team behind BBC Two's "QI", will host 35 guests for 35 minutes each — a whopping 1,225 minutes of live broadcast, and over 20 hours of non-stop fun-fact chit-chat.

The phenomenal guest list also includes Michael Palin, Sally Phillips, Tim Minchin, Rhys Darby, Shappi Khorsandi, John Lloyd, Richard Osman, Sue Perkins, Ian Hislop, Eddie Izzard, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Gemma Whelan, Stephen Fry, and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis.

Taylor will be a guest for 35 minutes at 2:40 a.m. U.K. time on Saturday, March 13 (6:40 p.m. PST on Friday, March 12).

Curtis said: "The 'QI' team has really out done themselves with this brilliant idea — 35 guests to mark 35 years of Comic Relief is an extraordinary feat to pull off. I'm nervous to be part of such a clever lineup and will spend the next week dusting off my Comic Relief trivia. It's going to be a lot of fun and I hope will help raise lots of money for Red Nose Day along the way. I want to say a huge thanks to the 'QI' team for their herculean efforts in bringing us all 20 hours of non-stop fund-raising entertainment. They have some amazing guests, and I am sure a ridiculous amount of interesting facts to enjoy from home."

"No Such Thing As A Fish" said: "We've spent seven years messing around and only recording for an hour or two at a time. This year we are thrilled to be pushing ourselves to the absolute limit in the service of one of the best causes around. We aim to read out every fact in the world at least once."

"No Such Thing As A Fish" is one of the world's most listened to podcasts, with over 300 million listens and an average of one million listeners per week.

Now in its seventh year, "No Such Thing As A Fish" is at the forefront of the British podcast scene. The team has performed live across the world — including selling out the Sydney Opera House and the New York Comedy Festival — as well as writing three books, making two series of the hit BBC Two show "No Such Thing As The News" and releasing a podcast exclusively on vinyl in a fruitless attempt to be on trend.

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day is back on Friday, March 19 and will aim to bring the U.K. together to show just how powerful humour can be through the toughest of times. It has never felt more important to raise smiles and money for those who are struggling more than ever, as the continued impact of COVID-19 brings unprecedented challenges to many.

Donations made to Red Nose Day during the 20-hour podcast marathon will help tackle issues including homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse, and mental health problems, all of which have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic, in the U.K. and around the world.

To view the live stream on Comic Relief's YouTube page, click here.

