COREY TAYLOR To Be Featured In 'In Search Of Tomorrow' '80s Sci-Fi Documentary

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor will be part of the "In Search Of Tomorrow" documentary currently being funded on Kickstarter. Billed as "the most comprehensive retrospective of the '80s sci-fi movie genre ever made," it will offer viewers a "chance to immerse yourself in the world and mythos of '80s science fiction."
Earlier today, Taylor tweeted: "Stoked about the 'In Search Of Tomorrow' 80s Sci-Fi documentary project I'll be part of, from the makers of the 'In Search Of Darkness' 80s horror doc. Four-plus hours of clips, interviews, and more."
"In Search Of Tomorrow" will take viewers on a year-by-year deep dive into the many awe-inspiring worlds of '80s sci-fi movies, breaking down the most iconic and eccentric films you know and love (and many you may have forgotten or missed), and examining the science, technology, and artistry behind the fiction.
The completed feature will be more than four hours long and feature insights and anecdotes from an extensive collection of experts and iconic talent, including filmmakers, actors, special-effects and visual effects masters, tech advisors, authors, influencers, and visionaries. Not only will they tell their own stories, but they will share opinions about their own favorite Sci-Fi movies.
There is no official release date yet for the movie, although the filmmakers are hoping to have it ready by July 2021.
Watch the trailer and find out how to back the project at this location.
