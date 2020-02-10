COREY TAYLOR: 'There Have Been Moments Where I've Come So Close To Walking Away' From SLIPKNOT

In a recent interview with Kerrang! Radio, Corey Taylor was asked if the brotherhood in SLIPKNOT has carried him and his bandmates through the past 20 years. He replied: "There have definitely been more tense moments than good ones. We're all frenetic; we all come from different backgrounds musically, environmentally, culturally. It's been tough sometimes. But the thing that I have noticed as we've gone on and we're still doing this, we have allowed ourselves to recognize how good we really are. We've allowed ourselves to step away from the stoicism that comes from being from the Midwest and we've embraced each other."

Speaking about SLIPKNOT's longevity, Corey said: "We recognize that it takes work to be in this band and when we're all going for it there's an appreciation that maybe before we felt we couldn't show, and the more that we all show that the better it feels as a brotherhood.

"There have been moments where I've come so close to walking away from this, and I'm really glad that I didn't, to be honest," he continued. "The payoff has been fantastic, especially now that we're in this really great place and we are performing at a level that is still top notch. And writing music that is still really good and connecting with a whole new generation, which is insane. I don't think we could have done it with anybody else, to be honest."

During the same chat, Corey revealed that SLIPKNOT almost called it quits after the release of its self-titled debut album in 1999.

"When we really exploded, we had serious talks about breaking up and pulling a SEX PISTOLS and be like put a massive album out and then say,' Screw you, we're outta here!'," Corey said. "Those were real conversations! I feel like we've failed everyone by making 'Iowa'. [Laughs] It was such a great thing to think about. None of this [massive success] was expected, man. Just on paper we shouldn't have made it, and yet here we are. It's a weird feeling still."

Earlier this month, SLIPKNOT announced the 2020 edition of the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, produced by Live Nation. Joining them on the trek will be special guests A DAY TO REMEMBER, UNDEROATH and CODE ORANGE.

Last year's "Knotfest Roadshow" saw SLIPKNOT play to the biggest U.S. crowds in their history, hitting 30 cities across North America throughout the summer. This year, "Knotfest Roadshow" 2020 begins in Syracuse, New York on May 30 and hits a further 15 cities before culminating at The Woodlands, Texas on June 25.

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out last August.