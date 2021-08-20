COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend.

Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a video message earlier today. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I'm very, very sick. So I'm not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it's the flu. I'm vaccinated, so I'm not worried. But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise."

The Astronomicon organizers added in a message: "Maintaining everyone's health and safety is paramount in these times. COVID is no joke and can effect anyone, even those who have been vaccinated. Sadly, this includes celebrities. We have just received news via this video message from Corey Taylor, who will sadly no longer be able to make it this weekend. We wish Corey a speedy recovery and we urge everyone to remain vigilant. If you're coming to Astronomicon, please remember to wear a mask to keep yourself and everyone at the event safe."

In a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound, Taylor lamented the politicization of the coronavirus vaccines, saying: "The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it — because they’re listening to the wrong people."

He continued: "Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here's the thing: there shouldn't be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you're going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn't want to go to a show. That's common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you're a fuckin’ asshole. And you shouldn't be let in anyway. So, for me, it's a common sense thing, but we don't have a lot of common sense these days, man."

New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.

According to Healthline, data so far suggests efficacy rates against the delta variant of more than 67 percent for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 72 to 95 percent for the Moderna vaccine, and 64 to 96 percent for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Even though vaccines offer different ranges of protection, experts say getting fully vaccinated is crucial.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier in the month that while vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus in what is known as "breakthrough infections," people largely driving the current surge were unvaccinated.

As the virus spreads, it can mutate and create more dangerous variants. Consequently, "there could be a variant that's lingering out there that can push aside delta," Fauci said.

