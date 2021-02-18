COREY TAYLOR Teases 'Massive' SLIPKNOT News

In a new interview with Kerrang! Radio, Corey Taylor discussed SLIPKNOT's plans for the coming months, including a possible return to the road once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. He said (see video below): "SLIPKNOT is booked to tour America end of September. We are booked to go out. And we haven't heard anything yet that it's different. And we talk to [concert promoter] Live Nation every week. We're up to date on all of the different restrictions, not only in the [various U.S.] states, but federally. We're, obviously, keeping an eye on everything and kind of going from there. Other than that, right now, there's some stuff brewing that I can't talk about, but it's massive. I can say this: you will hear about it probably in the next month or so, let's put it that way."

Taylor's latest comments come three months after he told "Good Company" that SLIPKNOT is "thinking about putting another album out maybe [in 2021]. But I don't know. I don't know what the plan is yet. But I know that we were talking about doing it, 'cause we only have one album left on our contract [with our record label]."

In October, SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan confirmed that the band has been using some of the downtime during the coronavirus crisis to work on new material.

"We Are Not Your Kind" came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

In early 2020, Crahan said that a set of 11 previously unreleased songs recorded by four members of SLIPKNOT during the sessions for its 2008 LP "All Hope Is Gone" will arrive at some point during the "We Are Not Your Kind" touring cycle.

Crahan revealed the existence of the music in 2018, saying that he, Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson wrote and laid down the more psychedelic-flavored tunes at a separate studio during an impasse in the recording of "All Hope Is Gone".

