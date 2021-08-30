COREY TAYLOR Still Wants To Make 'Whiskey Jazz' And 'Darker Acoustic' Solo Albums

While chatting with fans virtually as part of this year's GalaxyCon, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was asked if there is a specific genre of music that he would still like to tap into that he has not yet pursued with any of his projects. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I definitely want to do a jazz album at some point. I talked about it in a couple of different interviews and stuff. But I definitely have a certain style of jazz that I kind of gravitate towards more — like a dirtier size of jazz; the whiskey jazz is what they call it… I definitely still want to do a darker acoustic album. I don't write stuff like that all the time, and the reason I don't do that is because it's so easy for me; I can write that shit in my sleep. I like tripping out on all the genres that I grew up listening to and trying to create some amalgam hybrid that is exciting and kind of pops and gets people into the stuff that I was listening to. Other than that, I don't know, man. I've done it all."

Taylor previously discussed his desire to make a jazz album during a December 2018 appearance on RadioVegas.Rocks's "Chaotic Radio". At the time, he said: "I've actually been thinking about doing something like this — putting together a quartet or a quintet and doing a jazz album, like a dark jazz album, [and] recording it live in a room. It won't sell shit. It would really just be for my own fucking personal collection… 'Cause I love jazz. A lot of people don't realize that — I listen to a lot of '40s and '50s jazz. And there is this… the haunting stuff that [Billie] Holiday would do, the older stuff that Charlie Parker would do, when he was really fucked up — that would be the stuff that I would be closer to. And I've got, actually, jazzy versions of some of my own songs that I would love to try. Probably something like 'Prosthetics' [by SLIPKNOT], I think would be really, really cool. And then 'Bother' — I've got a really cool jazzy version of 'Bother' that could be really cool."

Corey, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to call off his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention a week ago after testing positive for the coronavirus. Taylor first shared the news in a video posted on August 20 on the Facebook page for Astronomicon, the event where he was scheduled to appear that weekend. The 47-year-old musician spent a few days quarantining at a Denver hotel after his diagnosis before returning home.

Taylor completed the latest leg of his solo tour in support of his 2020 album "CMFT" on August 19 in Denver.

