COREY TAYLOR Stars In Halloween Horror Anthology 'Bad Candy'

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor stars in the Halloween horror anthology "Bad Candy" from production company Digital Thunderdome. The film was written and directed by Scott Hansen and Desiree Connell, and also features Zach Galligan, the star of the "Gremlins" and "Waxwork" franchises.

"Bad Candy" follows local Halloween stories of both myth and lessons learned in the community of New Salem. With its annual Psychotronic FM Halloween show, re-enactment radio DJs Chilly Billy (played by Taylor) and Paul weave the tales of the supernatural of years gone by. In this small town, it's a grimy ending for most, but will a few good souls survive?

In an interview with FirstGlance Film Festivals, Taylor stated about "Bad Candy" (see video below): "It's a pretty cool little horror movie that has a linear story going through it, but it's really kind of made up of different short stories — almost like a 'Creepshow' kind of format, which is pretty cool. It's basically re-enactments of the stories that I'm actually telling on the radio, for the most part. It was a small-budget film done by some people who knew my manager, and who had worked with him before. And they asked if I wanted to be a part of it, and I was, like, 'Yeah, of course. I'm totally down.'"

Asked if there was anything in particular that drew him to the project, Corey said: "I've been a horror fan my whole life, and that's reflected in the movies that I've been in, the music that I make, the bands that I've contributed to. So it was just one more thing for me to kind of try and stretch. Any time I get a little bit part like that, I'm always down to try new stuff."

Taylor also talked about what it was like being on the "Bad Candy" set, saying: "I got to work with Zach Galligan, which was really rad. I was a big fan of his work when I was growing up, and getting to work with him and meet him, he's just such a cool dude that it just made it easy. We were there for two full days really kind of mapping out and filming everything. And we just rolled with it, man. We just had as much fun as we could, just making fun of each other."

As previously reported, Taylor also stars in another horror film called "Rucker", which is currently in post-production. It is described as a genre-bending terror film about a serial killer trucker who attempts to salvage family relationships. Olympic College film professor Amy Hesketh serves as the film's director and fellow OC professor Aaron Drane produced the film. Both are credited with co-writing the screenplay.

A longtime fan of horror films, Taylor was featured prominently in the "In Search Of Darkness" documentary, which came out last year.

Corey told Syfy network's "Metal Crush Mondays" how he first got into horror movies: "My mom took me to see the 'Buck Rogers [In The 25th Century]' movie when I was a kid. I must've been four or five, but the trailer before the movie was John Carpenter's 'Halloween'. You've just got these incredible visuals, this sense of it's autumn, it's Halloween and there's just this dude in the background of every shot. I can remember as a five-year-old just being transfixed. Like, I suddenly didn't care about Buck Rogers. I think it was the one moment in my life that really galvanized my taste in what my young mind thought was cool. It was actually a couple years later that I actually got to watch it and to this day it's one of my favorite movies."

