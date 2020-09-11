COREY TAYLOR: 'Sometimes All We Have In Life Is Music'

In a new interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was asked to name the biggest adjustment he has had to make, not being on the road during the coronavirus pandemic. He responded (hear audio below): "I guess the biggest adjustment is getting used to just being home. This is the longest I've been off the road in over 20 years. So, for me, there's definitely that moment of 'be careful what you wish for,' because there are definitely times on the road where I wish I was home with my family. But then you're at home and then you wish you were on the road, so it's almost like a double-edged sword. For me, it's really about being in the moment and just being present and taking advantage of this, because I know as soon as things get back to normal, as soon as things really start to get back to where I'm back on the road, I'm gonna be on the road for a while, and I need to make sure that I'm really taking advantage of being with my family, being with my kids, and just being normal before everything becomes abnormal again."

Asked how music, either listening to it or creating it, factors in his staying positive through this pandemic, Corey said: "To me, really, it's about just getting that song in your heart, basically. I know it's a cliché, but it's true. It's that little bit that you can do for everybody, 'cause everybody's hurting right now, and I'm certainly not gonna sit here and go that this is putting me behind the eight ball when I know there are people out there who have no jobs and they are at risk of losing their apartments, their houses, their everything. For me, that's where our job as entertainers comes in handy the most. The most important [thing] is making sure that people at least have music to turn to, at least have something positive and at least a positive message of, 'If you can just hold on for a little longer, things can get back to normal.' It's just as important now — maybe even more important now — for me to make sure that I'm entertaining people and giving people that lift that they need, because sometimes all we have in life is music. It's certainly all I've ever really had. And being able to share that with people and maybe make a difference in their life, that's gotta be the biggest thing."

Corey will release his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

