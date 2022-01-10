COREY TAYLOR: SLIPKNOT's New Album To Arrive This Year

Corey Taylor says that SLIPKNOT's new studio album will arrive this year. The follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" was recorded in 2021 with producer Joe Barresi, who has previously worked with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and CHEVELLE, among many others.

Over the weekend, the singer, who has kept busy with a variety of projects, including releasing a solo album and working on a movie called "Zombie Versus Ninja", tweeted: "Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition: ZvN updates, SK album, secret 'homecoming' plans, etc. Stay Tuned! 'Hold On To Your Butts'- Franklin D. Roosevelt".

Last November, SLIPKNOT released a new single called "The Chapeltown Rag". Taylor described the song to Knotfest.com as "a punisher," saying it documents what happens when the distortions of mass media circulate within the echo chambers of social media.

"It's classic SLIPKNOT," said Corey about the track, which is inspired by a Netflix documentary he watched about the Yorkshire Ripper serial killer who murdered multiple women in the West Yorkshire, United Kingdom suburb Chapeltown in the late 1970s. "And it's frenetic. But lyrically, it's coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself. And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions, in the fact that we're all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous."

"We Are Not Your Kind" was released in August 2019. The LP sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

SLIPKNOT recently completed the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, featuring support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 29-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines in late September.

