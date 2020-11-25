COREY TAYLOR Says STONE SOUR Is Still 'On Indefinite Hiatus'

Corey Taylor has once again said that STONE SOUR is "on indefinite hiatus."

The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman, who released his debut solo album in October, discussed STONE SOUR's current status during an appearance on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast.

He said (hear audio below): "We're just kind of on indefinite hiatus, let's put it that way. I know Josh [Rand, guitar] is working on his solo thing, which is rad; he's been wanting to do that for a while. [Bassist Johny] Chow's got his restaurant, and a couple of other things he's working on. Roy [Mayorga, drums] is actually… I mean, Roy can do whatever he wants — he can fill in for anyone; he can take over from anyone. But he is actually doing a lot of scoring, which is rad. He kind of started in commercials. I know he's been doing some movie stuff. He and I are actually gonna score the movie that I wrote when it eventually gets made. It's actually getting pretty close. And, obviously, Tooch [guitarist Christian Martucci] is with me in [my solo band]."

Corey's latest comments echo those he made in June, when he told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk": "Yeah, [STONE SOUR is] kind of [on] the backburner right now. We all kind of felt that we did exactly what we wanted to do on [2017's] 'Hydrograd' [album] and we're just giving it a minute. I talked to the guys in the band about the solo thing and what I wanted to do, and they were all totally onboard with it. Everybody else has kind of got things going on, so they're all cool. So, yeah, I think STONE SOUR is kind of on hiatus right now, which is fine. If someday we wanna get back together and do some stuff, it'll be bigger than it was. But for right now, we're all kind of focused on kind of doing our own thing. But you never say never in this business."

Rand recently said that he has "no idea" when STONE SOUR will release a new studio album. Asked in an interview with Guitar World if the band has started working yet on a follow-up to "Hydrograd", Rand replied: "To be honest, the band is on hiatus right now with no timetable on a return. It's a mixture of needing a break, plus Corey wants to do a solo album, so I don't know when there will be new STONE SOUR music."

Rand confirmed to the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast that he is working on a new solo project. Rand explained, "As of right now, I have 12 songs musically done. Right now I'm looking at vocalists — different vocalists."

Regarding the musical direction of his new solo material, Rand said, "It definitely is different than what I think most people would expect. I decided if I was gonna do anything that I wanted it not to sound like STONE SOUR 'cause it's going to, to some degree." Rand added that much of the music is "piano-based."

STONE SOUR has been off the road and out of sight since completing the touring cycle for "Hydrograd". Taylor has been working with SLIPKNOT since then, recording and touring behind that group's sixth effort, "We Are Not Your Kind", although all plans are on hold right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rand has been promoting STONE SOUR's new live album, "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", which came out in December 2019.

Taylor's recorded his solo album, "CMFT", with his solo band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Martucci on guitar.

