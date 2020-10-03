COREY TAYLOR Says SLIPKNOT Is Already 'Thinking About' Follow-Up To 'We Are Not Your Kind'

Corey Taylor says that SLIPKNOT is in the early stages of planning the follow-up to its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out last year. Speaking to "That Jamieson Show", the singer said: "I was just talking to Clown [percussionist M. Shawn Crahan] the other day about what we should… 'Cause we're obviously thinking about what the next album could be like. And he's in this trippy place, dude, which is rad. I love it when he's in this crazy mindset, because I know I'm gonna hear stuff that I've never heard before. He's so goddamn creative, and that inspires Jim [Root, guitar]. And all the tumblers really start to fall. So it's pretty rad. I can't wait."

"We Are Not Your Kind" sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

The LP was SLIPKNOT's fifth top 10 effort on the Billboard 200. The Iowa-based masked metallers previously landed in the top 10 with 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter" (No. 1), 2008's "All Hope Is Gone" (No. 1), 2004's "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)" (No. 2) and 2001's "Iowa" (No. 3).

"We Are Not Your Kind" was once again recorded at a Los Angeles studio with producer Greg Fidelman, who engineered and mixed "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)" and helmed ".5: The Gray Chapter".

Earlier this year, Taylor told Metro that he and his bandmates were surprised at the success of "We Are Not Your Kind". "It was fantastic," he said. "It was honestly something that we didn't expect. At this point in our career, it would honestly be ridiculous to expect a No. 1. Twenty years, the music that we make, the constant shift in the genre, people's tastes, the way streams are counted and whatever. It's all crazy. It shouldn't have happened."

Taylor added that he isn't quite sure what it is about this LP that made its reception so different from the others.

"We were honestly blown away," he said. "It's our highest-charting album ever. It was probably our most human, in that it was so well rounded and mature and yet had that same ferocity that we try to approach everything with, so we couldn't be prouder. It's made me go back and listen to the album thinking, 'What the hell did we put on this thing that's allowed people to connect? Which track was it?' Trying to find the keystone."

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Corey's debut solo album, "CMFT", was released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

